Josje Huisman Returns to K3 for December Concerts

Josje Huisman Returns to the Stage for Studio 100 SingAlong in Symphony

Former K3 singer Josje Huisman is returning to the stage this December to perform with the girl group during the Studio 100 SingAlong in Symphony shows in the Netherlands and Belgium. Huisman, who was a permanent member of K3 from 2009 to 2015, is stepping in to temporarily replace current member Hanne Verbruggen while she takes maternity leave, as reported by omroepbrabant.nl.

The Bottom Line on the December Reunion The Event: Josje Huisman will perform as a guest artist during the Studio 100 SingAlong in Symphony concerts in December.

Josje Huisman will perform as a guest artist during the Studio 100 SingAlong in Symphony concerts in December. The Reason: She is filling in for Hanne Verbruggen, who is taking maternity leave.

She is filling in for Hanne Verbruggen, who is taking maternity leave. The Milestone: The announcement coincides exactly with the 17th anniversary of Huisman joining K3 in 2009.

Anniversary Announcement and Rehearsal Plans

The announcement of Huisman’s return was made public on a significant milestone: exactly seventeen years after she was chosen as a new member of K3 during the television search following the departure of Kathleen Aerts. Studio100.com noted that the special concert series celebrates thirty years of Studio 100 hits, merging pop music with the 58-member Symfonieorkest Vlaanderen and an XL-band. Presenters Gert Verhulst and James Cooke will host the arena shows at the AFAS Dome in Antwerp and Rotterdam Ahoy.

Photo: musicalweb.nl

Huisman, now forty years old, explained that she will begin rehearsals in October for the performances scheduled across the first two weekends of December. Musicalweb.nl highlighted that she will share the stage not only with the current K3 lineup—consisting of Marthe De Pillecyn and Julia Boschman—but also with other classic Studio 100 acts including Samson & Marie, Kabouter Plop, and Piet Piraat.

Balancing Motherhood and Iconic Pop Repertoire

She added that while she does not practice the routines at home in her living room, she is confident the choreography and lyrics remain deeply ingrained from her six years with the group.

Photo: Studio 100

Reflecting on how her life has changed since her departure from the trio in 2015, Huisman noted that stepping back onto the stage will feel different now that she is a mother of two children who may attend the shows. Despite the passage of time, she expressed strong enthusiasm for the upcoming production and the chance to reconnect with the music that defined an entire generation of fans across Flanders and the Netherlands.