PEGI Rating Details GTA 6 Drug Use and Combat Mechanics

Grand Theft Auto 6 will allow players to use cocaine directly from their in-game inventory at any moment, according to a Pan European Game Information rating published online this week. The classification board also assigned the title an 18-plus rating due to realistic violence, severe dismemberment, and explicit sexual themes ahead of the scheduled November 19, 2026, release date on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games has not yet officially confirmed these specific gameplay mechanics or commented on the temporary appearance of the rating page.

PEGI described the violence in the game as bloody and realistic, noting that specific weapons cause detailed decapitation and dismemberment when used against citizens, criminals, and authorities alike. The assessment highlights that illegal drug use is prominent throughout the experience. Characters Jason and Lucia can carry illicit substances and snort cocaine directly from their hands at any time, a feature that distinguishes this installment from previous entries where drug trafficking primarily functioned as background narrative rather than direct inventory management. The narrative involves Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals working together as they become increasingly entangled in criminal activities in Vice City after a botched heist. PEGI also noted that pets can be harmed during gameplay, though with less detail than humans, while noting that discriminatory language can be heard on radio stations and in television programs. The text mentions frequent use of stronger profanity alongside occasional milder curse words. Photo: PU.nl

Other outlets observed different elements of the leaked listing. According to PU.nl, the rating page appeared briefly on the PEGI website before being taken offline, though fans had already saved and shared the text. Gameliner.nl noted that the classification includes icons for violence, sex, drugs, and in-game purchases, though the exact nature of those purchases remains unclear following previous reports that Rockstar would omit microtransacties and generative artificial intelligence from the final build.

Regional Codes and Upcoming Release Discrepancies

Behind-the-scenes adjustments to the physical release add another layer of operational detail for international buyers. XGN.nl reported that backend product codes for the PlayStation 5 version point to separate regional editions for countries including the Netherlands, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. The discovery of these regional codes does not automatically mean Rockstar is preparing censored versions of the game, as such codes can be used for local age classifications, packaging, and distribution requirements. The physical packaging will contain a download code rather than a traditional optical disc, requiring users to match the code to their local platform account region. Japan faces a distinct regulatory restriction, as product codes for that market are scheduled to expire 170 days after their November 19, 2026, issuance date. Photo: Gameliner.nl