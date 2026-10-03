Sébastien Pocognoli Faces North Macedonia Clash Under Winless Pressure

Sébastien Pocognoli enters his third match as manager of Scotland in Skopje facing the prospect of an unwanted 55-year record. With the team enduring a prolonged scoring drought, the coach has just 25 minutes against North Macedonia to avoid joining the list of Scotland managers who have failed to secure a victory in their opening three fixtures.

Sébastien Pocognoli Faces Historical Scrutiny Ahead of North Macedonia Clash

As dhnet.be reported, Pocognoli’s tenure has yielded a 0-0 draw in Slovenia and a 0-3 defeat against Switzerland after an early red card. The team has not scored a goal under his leadership, pushing the national team toward a potential repetition of a four-match scoreless streak last recorded 55 years ago. The current drought stands at 447 minutes without a goal, excluding a strike during the World Cup opener against Haiti under predecessor Steve Clarke.

Tactical Pressures and Defensive Vulnerabilities in Skopje

Pocognoli acknowledged the psychological weight facing his squad ahead of the weekend fixture. “Il est important d’obtenir un résultat, car cela peut donner un coup de pouce à l’équipe. Pas seulement à moi, mais à tous ceux qui travaillent si dur depuis le premier jour, et qui travaillent si bien, pour récolter les fruits de leurs efforts,” the Belgian coach stated to dhnet.be regarding the urgency of the upcoming match.

The coach noted that taking three points in Slovenia—an outcome he believes his side deserved—would have altered the current narrative surrounding the team’s transition phase.

Historical Precedents and Managerial Milestones

Managerial Era Winless First Three Matches Notable Context John Prentice Yes Historical tenure without an immediate victory Berti Vogts Yes Early struggles during transitional campaign George Burley Yes Slow start to competitive qualification fixtures Sébastien Pocognoli Pending (Match 3) Facing potential 55-year scoring milestone in Skopje

Should Scotland fail to secure a win against North Macedonia, Goal.com noted that Pocognoli would join John Prentice, Berti Vogts, and George Burley among the only managers in national team history to remain winless through their first three games.

Despite these historical pressures, statistical indicators offer room for optimism. Goal.com highlighted that the squad has lost only once across its previous seven away fixtures. Furthermore, Scotland remains undefeated in its last three encounters against North Macedonia dating back to September 2008.

Defensive Vulnerabilities of the Opposition

The opposing backline presents an opportunity for the visitors to break their prolonged scoreless run. North Macedonia conceded five goals across its opening two UEFA Nations League fixtures, including a 0-3 defeat against Switzerland and a 2-0 loss to Slovenia, as detailed by dhnet.be.

Photo: Goal.com

Pocognoli’s side will take to the pitch in Skopje on Saturday with kickoff approaching, needing an early goal within the opening 25 minutes to prevent entering a historic chapter of Scottish football history.

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