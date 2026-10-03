ParisLongchamp readies for the 2026 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

ParisLongchamp Readies for Historic Arc Weekend as Daryz Pursues Rare Double

The 2026 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes center stage at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, featuring a star-studded international field. Francis-Henri Graffard’s Daryz aims to achieve what only Alleged managed in 1977 and 1978 by securing back-to-back victories in the race.

Fantasy & Market Impact Daryz Market Positioning: Sits as the 7-4 favorite, benefiting from a draw in stall 5.

Sits as the 7-4 favorite, benefiting from a draw in stall 5. Draw Disparities: Diamond Necklace faces an uphill battle from stall 16.

Diamond Necklace faces an uphill battle from stall 16. Undercard Value: Kevin Blake highlights strong tactical value in the undercard, particularly targeting Shiri in the Prix de l’Abbaye and Thesecretadversary in the Prix de la Foret due to advantageous low draws and ground suitability.

The Classic Generation Challenges the Reigning Champion

The narrative of the 2026 Arc revolves around whether the seasoned older generation can successfully concede weight to the three-year-olds. Daryz, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and piloted by Mickael Barzalona, returns to the Bois de Boulogne course. The four-year-old colt secured stall five, placing him adjacent to King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Kalpana in stall six and Friendly Soul in stall seven.

However, the Classic generation lurks on the inside. Joseph O’Brien’s Thundering On has a draw in stall three, while Benvenuto Cellini will break from the rail in stall one. Following the official barrier draw, Ryan Moore opted to partner Benvenuto Cellini, leaving Christophe Soumillon to steer Diamond Necklace. William Buick takes the mount on Minnie Hauk—who finished second in the race twelve months ago—starting from stall 10.

Wide Draws and International Aspirations Threatening the Field

Diamond Necklace faces a tactical puzzle after the filly was handed stall 16. Meanwhile, George Scott’s Bay City Roller will require an expertly judged ride from Oisin Murphy to overcome stall 15, and Maltese Cross attempts to break the recent hoodoo of stall 11.

Photo: The Guardian

The international challenge brings additional intrigue to ParisLongchamp. Japan sends two representatives. Admire Terra arrives following a third-place finish in the spring Tenno Sho. Yet, the five-year-old must contend with a double-figure draw in stall 12. His compatriot, Meisho Tabaru, attempts to emulate previous runners.

Horse Trainer Jockey Stall Age/Sex Daryz Francis-Henri Graffard Mickael Barzalona 5 4-year-old Benvenuto Cellini Not stated Ryan Moore 1 Not stated Thundering On Joseph O’Brien Not stated 3 Not stated Minnie Hauk Aidan O’Brien William Buick 10 Not stated Diamond Necklace Not stated Christophe Soumillon 16 Not stated

Supporting Group 1 Action

Beyond the feature event, the supporting card brims with tactical betting opportunities. Writing for Sky Sports, racing pundit Kevin Blake emphasized the premium placed on low draws during the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines, where dry weather has yielded good ground. Blake singled out the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Shiri in stall four.

In the Prix de l’Opera, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Miss Scott steps up following a victory in the Snow Fairy Fillies’ Stakes at the Curragh. She aims to upset the established star Aventure, conditioned by Christophe Ferland. Meanwhile, the Qatar Prix de la Foret sets up as a test of speed. Fozzy Stack’s Thesecretadversary, unbeaten in three starts at trips shorter than a mile this season including the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Prix Jean Prat, maps out as the premier speed play.

As the racing world turns its eyes to ParisLongchamp, the definitive answers regarding ground bias, tactical pacesetting, and the historical legacy of Daryz remain entirely unwritten until the stalls open on Sunday afternoon.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.