Wordle Review: Hints and Answer for Today’s Puzzle

The New York Times published hints and review details for today’s Wordle puzzle, revealing a moderately challenging game that required testers an average of 4.3 guesses to solve. The daily puzzle features visual artistry from Prague-based illustrator Andrea Davalos, alongside community conversation and gameplay statistics tracked by official testers.

Essential Takeaways From Today’s Puzzle Testers solved today’s puzzle in an average of 4.3 guesses, making it moderately challenging.

Visual artist and Mexican-born illustrator Andrea Davalos is featured for today’s release.

Solvers can join community discussions using the hashtag #wordlereview on social media platforms.

Decoding Today’s Wordle Difficulty and Tester Averages

Today’s Wordle puzzle landed squarely in the moderately challenging tier for the game’s testing panel. Testers tasked with solving the puzzle in advance recorded an average of 4.3 guesses out of six. Any missed words during the testing phase were automatically counted as seven guesses, pushing the overall difficulty curve upward.

Players looking for deeper performance metrics can turn to the official Wordle Bot for personalized solve analyses. Meanwhile, the comments section remains open for solvers to share their individual scores, hints, and strategies with the broader community.

Visual Alchemy From Featured Artist Andrea Davalos

The New York Times highlighted Mexican-born illustrator and visual artist Andrea Davalos as today’s featured creator. Based in Prague, Davalos is known for a style she calls visual alchemy. Her work blends bold colors, dreamlike imagery, and unexpected transformations to build symbolic worlds.

Her artistic perspective was shaped by childhood shortsightedness, which transformed the surrounding world into soft blurs of color. Today, her creative process relies heavily on intuition, expressive palettes, and bringing unseen ideas to life through digital and traditional media.

Accessing Past Reviews and Companion Puzzles

Because Wordle drops at midnight in each local time zone, two separate reviews are published daily based on Eastern Standard Time to accommodate global schedules. Solvers who encounter a mismatch in puzzle numbers can navigate directly to the archive page to locate the correct review.

Wordle Daily Puzzle Metrics Metric Statistic Tester Average Guesses 4.3 out of 6 Difficulty Rating Moderately Challenging Featured Artist Andrea Davalos

Players experiencing technical issues with the game interface can utilize the settings menu to report bugs directly to the development team. Fans of related games can also access the Spelling Bee Forum and the Connections Companion for additional puzzle discussions.