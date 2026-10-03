Swiss alpine pastures face ecological and economic threats

The Stark Reality Facing Switzerland’s High-Altitude Landscapes

“Switzerland without its alpine pastures would simply not be the Switzerland we know today.”

That stark reality was laid bare by Christian Hofer, director of the Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW), as experts gathered to examine mounting ecological and economic threats. Spanning roughly 40 percent of Switzerland’s agricultural land, these high-altitude landscapes drive rural economies and allow milk and meat production on terrain unsuited for arable farming. Around 40 percent of the agriculturally used area consists of pastures, as Christian Hofer noted.

Yet, the bedrock of Swiss alpine agriculture is buckling. Recent years have brought punishing dry spells and severe water shortages, forcing farmers to drive livestock down from the alps ahead of schedule. Protecting these foundational ecosystems now requires investments in water supply infrastructure and adaptable management practices, while runaway bush encroachment threatens to choke out biodiversity on steep and neglected slopes.

The Fragile Balancing Act of Grazing Pressure

Maintaining an open alpine pasture is a delicate, high-stakes balancing act.

Agroscope researcher Caren Pauler points out that while overall livestock numbers on alpine surfaces have not necessarily dropped, the farming activity itself has grown concentrated. Farmers gravitate toward easily accessible, highly productive flatlands, leaving steep and remote parcels undergrazed.

Without targeted intervention, neglected plots quickly succumb to unwanted weeds, woody shrubs, and eventually forest. While a mosaic of open meadows and sparse brush can be particularly species-rich, unchecked shrub growth swiftly decimates biodiversity.

Hardy Breeds and the Limits of Mechanical Clearing

Simple mechanical clearing or slashing back bushes offers nothing more than a short-term fix.

Instead, researchers emphasize the necessity of an adapted grazing pressure driven by the right animals in the right locations. Transitioning to a sustainable future means moving away from a single-minded focus on maximum production and embracing site-adapted livestock management. As lecturer on international livestock production systems Nancy Bourgeois Lüthi pointed out, these questions extend far beyond Switzerland.

The Hidden Human Toll in the Valleys

While alpine ecosystems strain against environmental shifts, the farmers tending them face an equally punishing human toll.

Ralf Kleger, a 33-year-old farmer who took over his family farm in 2020 at age 27, recalled the breaking point that led to a personal burnout. Facing long hours and biting public criticism, Kleger found himself trapped by a culture that treats emotional vulnerability as a sign of weakness. The crushing volume of tasks—including responsibility for animals, paperwork, family matters, and machinery issues—ultimately became overwhelming.

Systemic Strains and Low Hourly Wages

That silent struggle is common across the agricultural sector.

Photo: srf.ch

Pirmin Bötsch, a 36-year-old vegetable grower, experienced a similar collapse after months of suppressing stress driven by weather, crop yields, and financial strain. When his sister asked how he was doing, he recalled, When she asked that question, all the feelings I had bottled up for a long time came pouring out.

With the average hourly wage in agriculture hovering at 17 francs, many families are forced into side jobs, compounding their exhaustion and driving the risk of burnout higher still. According to work researcher Stefan Paulus, the most frequently cited stress factors among affected individuals include very long working days, bureaucracy, a lack of societal appreciation, and the poverty risk of running a farm.