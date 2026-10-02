Hollie Doyle heads to ParisLongchamp for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, partnering with Maltese Cross, trained by William Haggas and owned by George Waud, to contend for elite Group 1 glory against top European opposition including last year’s winner Daryz.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Maltese Cross enters Sunday’s feature with valuable staying progression, though his stall 11 draw places tactical demands on jockey Tom Marquand at ParisLongchamp.

Joseph O’Brien’s juvenile runner Folsom Blues commands strong market attention following an emphatic Group 1 National Stakes victory at the Curragh.

Katie Scott’s Naana’s Shadow holds market favouritism for the Prix de l’Abbaye after a course-and-distance trial win, despite facing a challenging draw in stall 13.

Maltese Cross Carries High Hopes in Paris

Ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp, Hollie Doyle outlined her expectations for Maltese Cross in her exclusive weekend blog. The three-year-old colt gives her husband Tom Marquand, trainer William Haggas, and owner George Waud an outstanding chance in Europe’s premier middle-distance contest. What the horse has achieved this season points to further improvement ahead of the €5 million showcase.

His performances in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Great Voltigeur at York demonstrated considerable tenacity despite getting roughed up in running during both events. Doyle noted that the colt possesses an exceptionally mature mind for a three-year-old, a crucial attribute for handling the hurly-burly of the Arc field, particularly when breaking from a wide draw in stall 11. Last year’s winner Daryz remains a formidable opponent with a favourable draw, prepared meticulously by Francis-Henri Graffard, while British compatriot Kalpana enters calculations after securing the King George and impressing in the Yorkshire Oaks.

Background on Folsom Blues and Miss Miniver

Joseph O’Brien’s filly finished behind Sun Goddess in the Moyglare Stakes, but Godolphin challenger Miss Miniver waits to exploit any vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, Roger Varian backs Allela up quickly following a fourth-place finish in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

In the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Longines, Joseph O’Brien saddles the progressive Folsom Blues. The son of Blue Point ran a creditable race behind Cheveley Park heroine Sun Goddess in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh before capturing the Group 1 National Stakes in commanding fashion. Despite drawing unfavourably, he retains the class to overcome positional disadvantages, while James Doyle steers Imperial Strike in search of overturned Group 3 form against Avec Toi.

Racing Line with Galashiels Trainer Katie Scott

The Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines features Naana’s Shadow representing Galashiels trainer Katie Scott. The grey filly claimed the Group 3 trial over course and distance last month, making her a deserving market leader despite a difficult starting berth in stall 13. Francis-Henri Graffard’s Shiri aims to reverse that trial form, with Harry Eustace’s Time For Sandals also monitored closely for a return to peak performance.

Race Key Contender Trainer Notable Form Line Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Maltese Cross William Haggas Great Voltigeur & Grand Prix de Paris placings Prix Marcel Boussac Green Empress Joseph O’Brien 2nd in Moyglare Stakes Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Folsom Blues Joseph O’Brien 1st in Group 1 National Stakes Prix de l’Opera Precise Aidan O’Brien 1st in Coronation Stakes (Royal Ascot)

Over in the Prix de l’Opera Longines, Aventure commands a short price following her Prix Romanet success, though that race featured a below-par Diamond Necklace. Aidan O’Brien’s Precise offers an alternative option. The Coronation Stakes winner at Royal Ascot endured an underwhelming display in the Matron Stakes last time out, but she remains capable of a much stronger showing on her preferred ground.

Concluding the weekend’s Group 1 action in the Qatar Prix de la Foret, Fozzy Stack relies on Thesecretadversary to benefit from a step back in trip after capturing the Jersey Stakes. The runner takes on market leader Samangan, who secured a narrow verdict in a bunch finish at Deauville, alongside Aidan O’Brien’s True Love, returning to a more suitable distance following a fifth-place run in France.