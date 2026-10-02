WDR und Insa Backe starten Mausklasse gegen Online-Risiken

Children and adults are facing escalating risks ranging from online grooming to malicious disinformation, according to WDR reporting on a new initiative by Insa Backe, the well-known German children’s television program "Die Sendung mit der Maus", and broadcaster WDR to build critical media literacy across generations.

Inside the Multi-Generation Media Literacy Initiative

The project, designated MausKlasse, addresses a stark visibility gap between generations regarding online threats. Insa Backe noted that many adults remain entirely unaware of the severe exposures children encounter online, spanning traumatizing imagery, dangerous online challenges, and cyber-grooming where malicious actors target minors to extract explicit material or compel self-harm and familial discord.

“The topic of violence protection is dangerously critical,” Insa Backe stated, describing the current threat climate through the WDR reporting. “We are in the eye of a hurricane. It is still quiet here, but a storm is raging around us.”

Addressing these systemic challenges requires returning core digital safety education to the mainstream of society rather than ceding the discourse to ideological fringes. The initiative uses the trusted branding of "Die Maus" – a cultural touchstone bridging generations across Germany – to make digital hygiene concepts accessible to both children and adults.

The Three Analytical Checkpoints Against Digital Misinformation

To combat deceptive content and misinformation, MausKlasse establishes three concrete cognitive checkpoints designed for users of all ages to evaluate digital material systematically:

The Head: Evaluates logical coherence, asking what is being shown, who is distributing it, and what underlying motivations might exist.

Evaluates logical coherence, asking what is being shown, who is distributing it, and what underlying motivations might exist. The Heart: Examines emotional manipulation, asking whether the content is engineered to provoke sudden anger or targeted hatred, and what the intended outcome of that emotional spike might be.

Examines emotional manipulation, asking whether the content is engineered to provoke sudden anger or targeted hatred, and what the intended outcome of that emotional spike might be. The Bauchgefühl (Gut Feeling): Assesses personal certainty and intuitive safety regarding the encountered digital media.

Applying all three checkpoints concurrently provides a reliable framework for users in complex digital environments. By anchoring these evaluation steps alongside the familiar imagery of the Maus, the project aims to equip families with practical tools to identify manipulation and protect themselves online.