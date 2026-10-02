Medicare Part D Plan Premiums to Increase to $36 in 2027

Medicare Part D stand-alone prescription drug plan enrollees will experience a modest average monthly premium increase to $36 for 2027, alongside fewer plan options nationwide and the complete disappearance of zero-premium tiers for non-low-income subsidy recipients, according to a recent analysis released by KFF.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently released availability and pricing data for the upcoming year, highlighting marketplace stability on a macroeconomic scale. The national averages conceal significant regional variations. While some participants will see flat or lower rates by staying in their current plans, roughly 4 million enrollees who paid nothing in monthly premiums during 2026 will face mandatory price hikes regardless of whether they switch providers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What is changing: Average monthly premiums for stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plans are rising by $1 to reach $36, but millions of beneficiaries who previously had zero-dollar premiums will now pay out-of-pocket costs.

Average monthly premiums for stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plans are rising by $1 to reach $36, but millions of beneficiaries who previously had zero-dollar premiums will now pay out-of-pocket costs. Who is affected: Enrollees relying on stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDPs) face shrinking choices, down to an average of nine options per state, driven by major insurers scaling back participation.

Enrollees relying on stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDPs) face shrinking choices, down to an average of nine options per state, driven by major insurers scaling back participation. Action required: Patients and caregivers must review their specific plan options during the open enrollment window to avoid steep, unexpected monthly price jumps.

Shrinking Options Across State Lines and Insurer Cutbacks

The marketplace contractions are stark for beneficiaries relying on stand-alone coverage. KFF reported that the number of stand-alone prescription drug plans available to the average beneficiary will fall for the fourth year, dropping from 11 options in 2026 to 9 in 2027. Regionally, availability ranges from 8 plans in 15 states up to 12 plans in a single state.

Medicare Part D Is Changing in 2027 — Are You Ready?

Parent organizations are actively trimming their footprints. The total number of nationwide stand-alone drug plans drops from 360 plans offered by 17 parent organizations down to 316 plans from 15 organizations. This contraction stems largely from corporate restructuring: Health Care Service Corporation is withdrawing its HealthSpring Extra Rx PDP from 22 regions, and CVS Health is pulling the Silverscript Choice PDP from 13 regions. Humana stands alone as the sole insurer offering three distinct PDP choices across all 34 pricing regions.

Meanwhile, over half of all Part D enrollees—specifically 56% in 2026—are enrolled in Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans. These integrated healthcare structures utilize federal rebate dollars to subsidize prescription coverage costs, a funding mechanism unavailable to stand-alone PDP sponsors.

Divergent Financial Realities for Vulnerable Populations

Financial outcomes for 2027 depend heavily on geography and specific plan retention. KFF analysis reveals that enrollees in six of the eight nationally offered PDPs will see premium reductions in certain states if they retain their current coverage. Conversely, participants in those exact same plans residing in different states face higher monthly bills unless they actively switch.

The landscape of low-cost options has shifted abruptly. Centene maintains the lowest-priced tier, keeping Wellcare PDP premiums under $10 monthly across multiple states. On the other end of the spectrum, enrollees in United’s AARP-branded PDPs face steep increases, with monthly jumps exceeding $50 in many regions if they keep their current plan.

Perhaps the most uniform disruption hits the roughly 4 million beneficiaries who utilized zero-premium plans in 2026 without receiving low-income subsidies. For 2027, zero-dollar plans have been completely eliminated for this demographic. Every single one of these 4 million enrollees faces unavoidable cost increases, whether they stay put or select a new provider. For example, Humana Basic Rx PDP enrollees across 28 states face localized premium escalations ranging from $6.30 to $30 per month.

2027 Medicare Part D Stand-Alone Plan Landscape Comparison Metric 2026 Marketplace 2027 Marketplace Average Monthly Premium $35 $36 Average PDP Options per Beneficiary 11 plans 9 plans Total National PDP Plans 360 plans (17 organizations) 316 plans (15 organizations) Zero-Premium Enrollees Affected 4 million baseline All 4 million face mandatory increases

Future Marketplace Trajectory and Open Enrollment Timing

The termination of extra subsidies previously funneled to plan sponsors under the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration appears possibly related to the disappearance of zero-premium tiers and steep regional price hikes. Although federal officials noted that ending the demonstration did not trigger catastrophic, economy-wide premium spikes, it clearly reshaped the financial burden for millions of older adults.

Beneficiaries must evaluate their 2027 coverage documents closely as the annual open enrollment period unfolds. Adapting to formulary changes, tier reclassification, and pharmacy network restrictions is crucial to managing unexpected pharmaceutical costs in the upcoming year.

References

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). 2027 Medicare Advantage and Part D Rate Announcement and Plan Availability Data.

KFF. Initial Analysis of 2027 Medicare Part D Stand-Alone Drug Plan Premiums and Availability.

State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). National Resource Center Guidance on Medicare Open Enrollment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute formal financial or medical advice. Consult official government resources or licensed professionals for personalized guidance regarding Medicare coverage.