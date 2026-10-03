Texas A&M University Study Shows Creatine Helps Adults Gain Muscle

New Texas A&M University research shows that taking 10 grams of creatine monohydrate daily helps healthy adults aged 45 to 65 gain lean muscle tissue and strength without structured exercise, while those combining the supplement with workouts achieve greater body-fat reduction and physical endurance, news18.com reported.

Texas A&M University Tests Creatine Supplementation on Adults Aged 45 to 65

The 12-week study evaluated 64 healthy adult participants. Researchers split the group into individuals following a structured exercise and weight-loss program and those who did not exercise as part of the trial. Participants received either 10 grams of creatine monohydrate or a placebo daily. For over three decades, Dr. Richard Kreider—a professor and director of the Exercise and Sport Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M University—has been researching creatine.

Among participants assigned to the non-exercising group, those taking creatine gained approximately 2.4 pounds of lean tissue over the 12-week period. These individuals also improved their performance during leg press and bench press exercises. Meanwhile, participants who completed resistance and aerobic training three times weekly alongside creatine supplementation showed larger gains in strength and delayed exhaustion during workouts.

Preserving Lean Tissue During Caloric Deficits and Weight Loss

The clinical trial also examined how creatine affects muscle mass during active weight loss. Dietary restrictions intended to create a modest calorie deficit frequently cause the loss of both fat and muscle tissue.

Participants in the diet and exercise group who consumed creatine gained nearly three pounds of lean tissue while successfully reducing body fat. Conversely, participants following the identical diet and exercise regimen who received the placebo demonstrated minimal change in their lean tissue levels. The creatine cohort also achieved a greater overall decrease in body-fat percentage compared to the placebo cohort.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Energy Support: Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that assists cells in generating short-burst energy, traditionally utilized by athletes but increasingly studied for general aging populations.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that assists cells in generating short-burst energy, traditionally utilized by athletes but increasingly studied for general aging populations. Dosing Realities: Obtaining the 10-gram daily dose used in the study strictly through food sources such as meat and fish would require consuming exceptionally large quantities, making dietary supplementation a more practical option.

Obtaining the 10-gram daily dose used in the study strictly through food sources such as meat and fish would require consuming exceptionally large quantities, making dietary supplementation a more practical option. Safety Profile: A 2025 analysis by Dr. Richard Kreider and his colleagues reviewing 685 clinical trials found no significant difference in reported side effects between creatine users and placebo groups.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Dietary supplements are not necessary or appropriate for every individual. Prior to beginning creatine use, individuals evaluating the supplement—especially those managing pre-existing medical conditions or currently on medication—ought to consult a physician or licensed healthcare provider.

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