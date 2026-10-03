Former Plainfield Fire Chief Sentenced to Jail for Theft

Former Plainfield Fire Chief Jeffrey Kessenich was sentenced on October 2, 2026, to nine years of imprisonment, stayed in favor of four years probation and nine months in jail, after pleading no contest to stealing $112,157.65 in village funds.

Why Did Judge Guy Dutcher Impose a Sudden Thirteen-Second Silence and a Visceral Question in Court?

Waushara County Judge Guy Dutcher delivered the sentence during an October 2, 2026 hearing, utilizing a dramatic psychological exercise to demonstrate the weight of Kessenich’s actions. The judge imposed a nine-year term in the Wisconsin prison system consisting of four years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision, before pausing for 13 seconds.

“How does your stomach feel right now?” Judge Dutcher asked.

“Probably like everyone else when they found out, sir,” Kessenich replied.

“And when two people who were your friends thought you were going to ‘do’ yourself right in front of them,” the judge said.

“Respectfully, that’s not how that day went,” Kessenich countered.

“Don’t ever forget what you just felt like. I stay the prison sentence. To stay means ‘to stop.’ But I don’t ever want you to forget what for the last minute and a half your stomach felt like when you thought you were going to prison,” Judge Dutcher said.

The judge categorized the offense as “plain and simple greed” while noting that the likelihood of Kessenich repeating the crime is low. He emphasized that stealing from those within the brotherhood of firefighting represents a trust exploited repeatedly.

What Are the Exact Terms of the Sentence and Restitution Ordered for Jeffrey Kessenich?

Kessenich pleaded no contest to one count of theft in a business setting. Two additional counts were dismissed by the court. Under the judgment, he received four years of probation alongside the nine-month jail term.

The first 30 days of the jail sentence must be served without work release privileges. After that initial month, work release privileges were granted. Restitution has been paid.

The state and defense submitted a joint sentencing recommendation matching the four-year probation and nine-month jail terms ultimately ordered by the court.

How Did the Embezzlement Scheme Unfold Across the Plainfield Fire Department?

According to the criminal complaint, Kessenich allegedly stole village funds to make personal purchases between December 2023 and September 2025. The misconduct involved unauthorized purchases and unauthorized reimbursements to himself.

Kessenich is accused of misappropriating funds and moving money between different Plainfield Fire Department accounts to cover up the alleged fraud. As noted in a statement released by the Plainfield Police Department, local officials detected the potential illicit activity and requested a state-level inquiry.

What Did Current Fire Chief Seth Ruhwinkel and the Defendant Say About the Community Impact?

Chief Seth Ruhwinkel spoke to the court about the lasting economic consequences of the embezzlement, the erosion of local confidence, and his own feelings of betrayal.

Testimony in support of the former chief was offered by his father and his aunt.

Addressing the courtroom directly, Kessenich offered an apology focused on his failure of duty.

“One thing that hurts the most is knowing that my actions damaged the trust people had in me and in an organization that I care deeply about. I understand that I affected the trust between the fire department and the community, between the department on its board, and between its members. I know there is anger and disappointment here today, and I don’t blame anyone for feeling that that way. For that I am deeply sorry,” Kessenich stated.

Kessenich added that paying back the restitution represents only the initial step in his personal accountability and efforts to demonstrate remorse.