Chill Guy Meme WhatsApp & Telegram Stickers Download

The viral “chill guy meme 😌” has officially transitioned into messaging applications, with a dedicated 16-sticker pack available for WhatsApp and Telegram users as of October 2026, sticker.fan reported.

Downloading the Chill Guy Stickers for WhatsApp

Installing the 16-sticker collection on WhatsApp requires a third-party application, specifically the Sticker Maker app or Sticker.ly, both available via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For manual installation using Sticker Maker, users download the provided .wastickers file onto their mobile device, tap the file, and select Sticker Maker when prompted to open the format. Once the app recognizes the package as a new sticker set, users select “Add to my library” followed by “Add to WhatsApp” to integrate the graphics into active chats. Alternatively, Sticker.ly users can bypass manual file handling by tapping a direct deep link using the package identifier YG9D6R or by copying the pack code directly into the Sticker.ly internal search bar before hitting “Add to WhatsApp.”

Integration on Telegram

Telegram users face a streamlined installation route that eliminates intermediary third-party apps. By accessing the direct platform link stickerly_YG9D6R_by_stickerly_official_bot , users open the Telegram application to find the meme pack instantly loaded. The client displays the stickers immediately, allowing users to add the graphics straight to their personal library with a single tap.

Regional Text Inclusions in the Sticker Pack

The 16 graphics included in the drop feature specific localized elements. The sticker set incorporates Indonesian phrases embedded within the imagery alongside the signature relaxed character design.