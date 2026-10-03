Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow at Parque Bicentenario in Salta

The Centro Regional de Hemoterapia will operate a mobile blood collection unit at the principal entrance of Parque Bicentenario in the City of Salta, accepting donations of all blood groups and factors tomorrow between 9:00 and 14:00. Donors must present a valid identity document and ensure adequate pre-donation hydration.

Eligibility Requirements for Parque Bicentenario Donors

Eligible individuals must be between 16 and 65 years of age and maintain a body weight exceeding 50 kilograms. Candidates must present without any prior history of cardiac, pulmonary, hepatic, Chagas disease, oncological, infectious, or other conditions potentially hazardous to a transfusion recipient.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women are excluded from donating. Individuals who have undergone surgery, endoscopy, or colonoscopy within the past six months must defer donation, as must those who have received tattoos or body piercings during the same timeframe.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Hydration and Identification: Bring an identity document and drink plenty of fluids before arriving at the mobile unit.

Bring an identity document and drink plenty of fluids before arriving at the mobile unit. Body Weight and Age Limits: Donors must weigh over 50 kg and fall within the 16 to 65 age bracket.

Immunization, Medication, and Vector-Borne Deferral Protocols

Individuals who have received an influenza vaccine and exhibit systemic symptoms such as fever or body aches may donate 72 hours post-vaccination. Those undergoing antibiotic therapy must wait seven days following their final dose.

Convalescent patients recovering from dengue fever may donate three months after, while those with a history of dengue hemorrhagic fever must observe a six-month deferral. Individuals residing with people who present symptoms of dengue must wait four weeks before presenting at the mobile unit. Healthy donors may return for subsequent whole blood donations following a minimum interval of two months.

Blood Donation Deferral Timelines by Clinical Exposure Exposure or Intervention Required Deferral Period Influenza Vaccination (with systemic symptoms) 72 Hours post-vaccination Antibiotic Medication Course 7 Days from final dose Household Dengue Exposure 4 Weeks Standard Dengue Fever 3 Months Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever 6 Months Surgery, Endoscopy, or Colonoscopy 6 Months Tattoos or Body Piercings 6 Months Prior Whole Blood Donation 2 Months minimum interval

Contraindications

Individuals with history of cardiac, pulmonary, hepatic, Chagas disease, oncological, infectious, or other potentially risky or harmful conditions for the recipient are excluded. Pregnant or breastfeeding women are excluded from donating.

Mobile Collection Logistics at Parque Bicentenario

The mobile blood collection unit will be positioned at the principal entrance of Parque Bicentenario in the City of Salta. Operations will run from 9:00 to 14:00. Attendees are instructed to bring their identity document and ensure proper fluid intake prior to the process.