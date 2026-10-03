SEC Approves First 3x Leveraged Bitcoin and Ether ETPs

On October 2, 2026, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule change under Release No. 34-106577 permitting six triple-leveraged exchange-traded products from the Volatility Shares Trust, including funds tracking Bitcoin and Ether, to clear for listing and trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange. Public trading, however, remains on hold pending an effective Form S-1 registration statement.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Milestone: The SEC’s approval under Release No. 34-106577 marks the first US authorization of 3x leveraged ETPs tied to Bitcoin and Ether, grouping digital assets directly alongside gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas.

The SEC’s approval under Release No. 34-106577 marks the first US authorization of 3x leveraged ETPs tied to Bitcoin and Ether, grouping digital assets directly alongside gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas. Trading Constraints: Authorization of the Cboe BZX listing rule does not equal an immediate public launch; products cannot trade until a separate Form S-1 registration statement becomes effective, with no launch timeline yet disclosed.

Authorization of the Cboe BZX listing rule does not equal an immediate public launch; products cannot trade until a separate Form S-1 registration statement becomes effective, with no launch timeline yet disclosed. Structural Mechanics: All six products execute daily leverage resets using futures contracts, meaning multi-week returns can diverge significantly from cumulative underlying price movements due to compounding erosion and roll costs.

SEC Approves Cboe BZX Listing Rule for Six Volatility Shares Trust Products The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signed off on a regulatory rule change on October 2, 2026, clearing six 3x leveraged exchange-traded products sponsored by Volatility Shares LLC, tradingview.com reported. The regulatory paperwork moved at a measured pace. The Cboe BZX Exchange submitted the proposed rule change on August 10, 2026, and the commission published notice of the filing four days later on August 14. The approval order covers a diversified basket of commodities and digital assets. Alongside the 3x Bitcoin ETF and 3x Ether ETF, the regulatory action clears four funds targeting traditional commodities: gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the decision as a notable win for Volatility Shares, according to coinalertnews.com.

Structuring Exposure Through Daily Futures Resets None of the newly approved funds hold physical spot assets. Instead, the products derive their exposure entirely through futures contracts—binding agreements to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price on a future date. Because these contracts have finite lifespans, the funds must continuously roll expiring positions into new contracts, exposing investors to roll costs over time. Furthermore, each product aims to deliver triple the daily performance of its benchmark asset. Because the 3x multiplier resets at the end of every trading session, multi-day or multi-week performance diverges from the cumulative return of Bitcoin or Ether. In choppy, sideways markets, the mechanics of daily compounding can erode fund value even if the underlying asset finishes a designated period flat, cryptobriefing.com noted.

Pending Form S-1 Filings Delay Market Launch Regulatory approval of the listing rule does not constitute an immediate trading launch. Before retail and institutional investors can access the products on the open market, issuers must secure an effective Form S-1 registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933. The SEC’s October 2 release did not disclose a timeline for when those registration statements might clear. Photo: cryptobriefing.com While the SEC’s action establishes compliance with federal securities law, it functions strictly as a structural clearance rather than an endorsement of investor suitability. Market participants now watch for the S-1 effectiveness date, which serves as the actual starting gun for public trading on Cboe BZX.

Comparative Product Structure and Asset Categorization Asset Class Underlying Instrument Leverage Target Regulatory Vehicle Digital Assets Bitcoin & Ether 3x Daily Volatility Shares Trust (Series) Traditional Commodities Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Natural Gas 3x Daily Volatility Shares Trust (Series) Bundling digital commodities alongside crude oil and precious metals within the exact same regulatory action illustrates a quietly meaningful shift in how the SEC categorizes crypto assets. While leveraged instruments of this nature already operate in international markets, this decision introduces regulated triple-leveraged crypto exposure directly to U.S. investment structures. Inside the First 2X Leveraged Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

What Lies Ahead for Issuers and Exchanges As market participants await the effective date of the required Form S-1 filings, attention shifts back to Volatility Shares LLC and Cboe BZX to complete final compliance procedures. The core question regarding the exact launch date remains unanswered by regulators, leaving institutional and retail investors positioned at the starting line until the final paperwork clears.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.