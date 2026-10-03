Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Movie Week Lineup, Scores and First Elimination Details

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 2026 series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, bringing Movie Week forward to the second live show on Saturday, 3 October 2026, where all 15 remaining celebrity couples face the first public vote and elimination of the competition.

The Bottom Line

Movie Week has been moved forward to the second installment of the 2026 series, with all 15 couples performing cinema-inspired routines before the first public vote.

John Nellis and Katya Jones currently top the leaderboard with 31 points carried over from week one, while Melanie Walters, Dame Sarah Storey, and Shaun Wright-Phillips sit at the bottom with 15 points each.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer broadcast the live show starting at 6.15pm, featuring a new presenting trio of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe.

Movie Week Routine Lineup and Schedule Changes

The BBC announced that the 2026 series brings back its regular broadcast schedule on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6.15pm, according to bbc.co.uk. The opening episode’s scores do not include an elimination, but those points carry directly into this week. As independent.co.uk reported, the production pulled Movie Week forward to the second live show, giving all 15 couples their first shot at cinema-inspired choreography while facing the combined pressure of judges’ scores and the newly opened public vote.

The evening opens with a Zootropolis-inspired routine from the professional dancers. Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse also take to the dance floor for a special performance based on the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Week One Scores Carry Over to the First Elimination

With no couples eliminated during the opening week, the initial leaderboard set the baseline for the competition. John Nellis and professional partner Katya Jones lead the pack with a total of 31 points (7 + 8 + 8 + 8). Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington follow closely behind in second place with 29 points.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Couple Week One Dance & Score John Nellis & Katya Jones 31 points Delta Goodrem & Kai Widdrington 29 points Lacey Turner & Vito Coppola 27 points Bethany Antonia & Nancy Xu 26 points Graeme Hall & Lauren Oakley 24 points Dani Dyer & Nikita Kuzmin 22 points Tabby Stoecker & Mark Karmalita 22 points Jaime Winstone & Carlos Gu 21 points Cach Mercer & Maddie Ingoldsby 20 points Lawrence Robb & Jowita Przystał 20 points Will Best & Dianne Buswell 18 points Chris Appleton & Amy Dowden 16 points Dame Sarah Storey & Julian Caillon 15 points Shaun Wright-Phillips & Alexis Warr 15 points Melanie Walters & Aljaž Škorjanec 15 points

Cinema Classics Hit the Ballroom Floor

The 15 competing pairs tackle a wide range of cinematic themes for their routines. Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu perform a Paso Doble to “No Good Deed” from Wicked: For Good. Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin dance a Foxtrot to “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, while Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington take on an American Smooth to “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star Is Born.

Photo: independent.co.uk

Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon perform a Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins, and Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita present an American Smooth to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman.

Further down the lineup, Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby perform a Samba to “We Go Together” from Grease, Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden dance a Cha Cha to “I’m Always Here” from Baywatch, and Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley take on a Waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” from The Godfather. John Nellis and Katya Jones perform a Couple’s Choice to “An Irish Party in Third Class” from Titanic, Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystał tackle a Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin” from Ratatouille, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr dance a Salsa to “You Should Be Dancing” from Saturday Night Fever, and Will Best and Dianne Buswell perform a Foxtrot to “Old Time Rock & Roll” from Risky Business.

New Presenters and Expanded Digital Coverage

The 2026 series introduces a new presenting lineup featuring Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe hosting the ballroom. Following the Saturday live broadcasts and Sunday results shows, BBC iPlayer expands its offering with a new spin-off series titled Strictly: Lights Up, hosted by comedian Abi Clarke and 2002 series contestant Tyler West. The companion show features immediate reactions from eliminated couples, dance-off opponents, judges, and studio guests alongside a dedicated digital hub on iPlayer for exclusive content.

NEW Strictly Come Dancing Trailer 2026 🪩✨| BBC

The main series averaged an audience of 7.8m viewers during its previous run on the 28-day BARB 4-screens metric, with 8.6m tuning in to watch Karen Carney and Carlos Gu lift the Glitterball Trophy.