Fake Doctor and Pharmacist Licenses Trigger Billions in Fraudulent Claims

Between 2022 and July of this year, unauthorized individuals performed 57,097 illicit medical procedures across South Korea, generating 1.78 billion won in fraudulent National Health Insurance claims, according to data released by Representative Kim Gyo-heung of the Democratic Party and reported by Health Chosun.

The Bottom Line The Mechanism: Fraudsters exploit advanced AI and Photoshop tools to forge professional licenses belonging to doctors and pharmacists.

Fraudsters exploit advanced AI and Photoshop tools to forge professional licenses belonging to doctors and pharmacists. The Detection Gap: Public databases on medical licenses remain restricted due to privacy regulations, forcing patients to rely on indirect verification methods.

Forged Credentials and Fraudulent Insurance Claims

The proliferation of accessible digital editing and artificial intelligence has accelerated the falsification of physical doctor and pharmacist licenses typically displayed in medical institutions and pharmacies. Health Chosun reported that these forged documents allow unqualified individuals to secure employment within the healthcare sector and bill the National Health Insurance Service for services they are not legally permitted to render.

The National Health Insurance Service routinely seeks to claw back these unauthorized payouts from the offending healthcare institutions. However, the discovery of such operations often follows months or years of active billing. Data compiled through the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee illustrates a systemic vulnerability in initial credential verification during the hiring process.

Case Studies in Daegu and Guro-gu

A notable instance occurred at an oriental medicine hospital in Dalseo-gu, Daegu, where a fake doctor utilized a forged medical license to treat patients between 2021 and 2024. Health Chosun reported that the individual stole the license details of a colleague from a previous employer and superimposed his own identification photograph. This operation yielded 595 million won in fraudulent claims submitted to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service before detection.

In a separate incident highlighted by Health Chosun, a pharmacy in Guro-gu, Seoul, operated for seven months while a retired pharmacist’s family member used stolen credentials to compound and dispense medications. This setup generated over 140 million won in illegitimate health insurance reimbursements over the seven-month period.

Systemic Verification Limits and Indirect Validation

Patients seeking to verify the legitimacy of attending medical professionals face structural limitations. Personal privacy regulations prohibit the public disclosure of a centralized, searchable database containing individual medical license numbers. Consequently, direct verification by patients remains unfeasible.

Instead, consumers must rely on indirect metrics provided by regulatory bodies. Individuals can cross-reference the total number of registered physicians and specialists reported by a given medical institution through the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service portal by navigating to the hospital and pharmacy search directory on the agency’s official website.

For medical institutions seeking to verify new hires, the Ministry of Health and Welfare operates a dedicated licensing civil petition website. Employers are instructed to cross-check credentials against the ministry’s management information system rather than relying solely on physical documentation provided by applicants.

Legislative Response and Enforcement Actions

Addressing the broader implications of credential forgery, Representative Kim Gyo-heung emphasized the severity of the issue beyond simple administrative infractions. “Unqualified medical practices not only violate the Medical Service Act but directly threaten public life and safety,” Kim stated, as reported by Health Chosun. The legislative office continues to push for rigorous investigations to eradicate unlicensed medical acts and secure patient safety rights.

As recovery procedures continue through the National Health Insurance Service, regulatory scrutiny on institutional onboarding protocols remains the primary defense against ongoing credential fraud.