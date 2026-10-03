5 Commercial Airline Crashes Linked to Deliberate Pilot Actions

Japan Airlines Flight 350 and the Cockpit Actions

At least five commercial airline crashes have been linked to deliberate pilot actions, resulting in a total of 618 deaths, according to reports by Firstpost and The Business Standard. While official investigations have confirmed intentional intervention in three of these tragedies, two high-profile disasters remain officially disputed between national aviation authorities.

The timeline of these catastrophic events spans more than four decades.

Confirmed Incidents Shape Modern Cockpit Security Protocols

The earliest of the confirmed events occurred in 1982, when Japan Airlines Flight 350 crashed into Tokyo Bay while approaching Haneda Airport. According to the official investigation, the captain deliberately pushed the McDonnell Douglas DC-8 toward the water. The other pilots attempted to counter his actions, but the aircraft ultimately crashed, killing 24 of the 174 people on board.

Following the first officer’s exit, LAM Mozambique Airlines Flight 470 went down in Namibia in 2013 after the captain was left by himself inside the cockpit. The Embraer 190 entered a sustained descent before crashing, killing all 33 people aboard. An investigation concluded that the captain intentionally caused the crash.

After the captain stepped out in 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525 went down in the French Alps when the co-pilot stayed behind alone in the cockpit. The co-pilot secured the flight deck door and altered the autopilot configurations on the Airbus A320 to begin a descent. The BEA, France’s Bureau of Investigation and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, determined that the crash was an intentional and calculated act that caused the deaths of all 150 individuals on board.

Disputed Findings Leave Key Aviation Tragedies Unresolved

Beyond the confirmed cases, two major aviation disasters involving suspected deliberate pilot inputs remain a subject of international debate and conflicting official conclusions.

In 1997, SilkAir Flight 185 crashed in Indonesia after the Boeing 737-300 entered a high-speed descent, killing all 104 people aboard. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that the physical evidence was consistent with deliberate pilot inputs. However, Indonesian investigators were unable to determine the cause of the crash, leaving the official determination divided.

A similar divergence occurred following the 1999 crash of EgyptAir Flight 990 into the Atlantic Ocean, which killed all 217 people aboard the Boeing 767. The NTSB concluded that control inputs by the relief first officer caused the aircraft’s descent. Conversely, Egyptian investigators attributed the disaster to a mechanical problem involving the aircraft’s elevator control system, keeping the root cause formally disputed.