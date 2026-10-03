Samsung starts mass production of Exynos 2700 processor

Samsung has initiated mass production of its Exynos 2700 processor, ramping up target output by more than ten percent compared to the previous Exynos 2600 generation. This manufacturing surge aims to supply chips for an expanded device lineup that now includes the Galaxy S27 Pro alongside standard and Plus variants, setting up a regional split that leaves the Ultra model’s processor entirely undecided as production gets underway ahead of an anticipated February or March launch.

Regional Processor Distribution and the Galaxy S27 Pro Expansion

The manufacturing boost directly reflects Samsung’s decision to integrate the Galaxy S27 Pro into its upcoming flagship ecosystem. Shiftdelete.net reported that standard, Plus, and Pro models in Korea and European markets will run on the Exynos 2700 silicon. Meanwhile, consumers in the United States and China will receive units powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. Donanimhaber.com added India to the regions slated to receive the Exynos-powered variants of the standard, Plus, and Pro devices. This geographic division mirrors previous generations while expanding the Exynos footprint across a broader tier of the company’s annual hardware refresh.

Internal Benchmarks and the Unresolved Ultra Dilemma

Internal Geekbench testing reveals a complex performance picture for Samsung’s second-generation two-nanometer silicon. Donanimhaber.com reported that internal evaluations show the Exynos 2700 achieving multi-core scores exceeding fourteen thousand points, placing it roughly 9.5 percent higher than Qualcomm’s rival Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, which sits near 12,856 points in comparable runs. Despite that multi-core advantage, the chip’s single-core performance remains behind Qualcomm’s offering. This performance split leaves the processor for the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra completely unconfirmed as the manufacturing lines run. The Samsung System LSI division maintains that the Exynos 2700 possesses sufficient power for an ultra-premium flagship, which would bolster internal component revenues. However, the Samsung MX manufacturing division holds final authority over the decision, weighing thermal metrics, benchmark data, Qualcomm component pricing, and strict silicon production yields before locking in specifications for the highest-end handset.

Advanced Two-Nanometer SF2P Manufacturing Node Specifications

The silicon itself is built on Samsung Foundry’s SF2P technology, representing the company’s second-generation Gate-All-Around two-nanometer process node. Shiftdelete.net noted that this advanced node yields a twelve percent performance increase, a twenty-five percent reduction in power consumption, and an eight percent decrease in total chip area when measured against the first-generation SF2 process. Architectural updates include a transition to Arm C2 CPU cores, moving away from the C1 cores found inside the predecessor Exynos 2600. With a standard wafer-to-retail timeline spanning roughly three to four months, these newly minted processors are tracking toward retail device availability by late winter or early spring.