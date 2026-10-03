PA Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta Demands Resignation After Alleged Anti-Gay Slurs By Colleague

Pennsylvania state politics faced a sharp confrontation after Representative Malcolm Kenyatta publicly demanded the immediate resignation of a fellow House member following allegations of derogatory remarks at a local establishment. The dispute centers on claims that Representative Aaron Bernstine directed an anti-gay slur toward Kenyatta and made false medical assertions during a gathering in Harrisburg.

Democratic Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton weighed in with strong condemnation, describing the reported conduct as offensive while urging accountability within the chamber.

Allegations Surface from Harrisburg Venue

The dispute broke into public view following reporting from PennLive detailing an encounter at a Harrisburg bar. According to that reporting, Representative Aaron Bernstine, a Republican representing portions of Butler and Lawrence counties, allegedly used an anti-gay slur while discussing Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat from Philadelphia. The report also stated that Bernstine falsely claimed Kenyatta experienced weight loss due to having AIDS.

In response to the publication, Bernstine denied the allegations in a statement to PennLive. However, he has not otherwise addressed the situation publicly.

Kenyatta quickly addressed the incident through a video published on X. “It’s important to me that Representative Bernstine resign, not because I’m angry at him or because he hurt my feelings,” Kenyatta said in the video. “It’s because his behavior falls so far beneath what it must mean to be a member of the House of Representatives.”

Kenyatta expanded on his rationale, arguing that the language used went beyond a personal insult. “When you use language that demonizes people, that belittles people, it’s never about one person,” he said. “It’s indicative of what you will do to anybody and what he will say about any Pennsylvanian.”

House Leadership Responds to the Controversy

The allegations drew an immediate reaction from Democratic leadership within the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. House Speaker Joanna McClinton issued a formal statement condemning the reported remarks as entirely unacceptable for an elected official.

“The allegations are shocking, offensive and deeply disappointing,” McClinton said in her statement. She added a call for self-reflection from the Butler County lawmaker, stating, “We hope Rep. Bernstine looks at his words and actions—as well as his previous numerous reprehensible behaviors—and expeditiously does the right thing for his constituents, his caucus and the chamber.”

Despite the severity of the accusations and the demands for removal, Kenyatta emphasized that lawmakers must maintain their focus on legislative priorities. He cautioned his colleagues against getting bogged down by personal attacks.

“We cannot get distracted, we really can’t, on the petty, the personal, the lies,” Kenyatta said, pointing to critical public concerns such as household affordability that require ongoing attention from the General Assembly.

Unresolved Questions and Next Steps

The immediate political future of Representative Bernstine within the House remains uncertain as members assess the fallout from the bar encounter and the subsequent denials. While Kenyatta and Speaker McClinton have demanded accountability and resignation, no formal disciplinary proceedings or ethics complaints have been officially announced by chamber leaders.

With Bernstine offering an initial denial to reporters but remaining otherwise silent in public forums, attention shifts to whether legislative committees or caucus leadership will take further action when the House reconvenes.