Alice Rohrwacher presents Corpo Celeste at PerSo Film Festival

Director Alice Rohrwacher arrives at the PostModernissimo cinema this evening to present her 2011 debut feature, Corpo celeste, anchoring a PerSo Film Festival retrospective dedicated to producer Carlo Cresto-Dina and his Tempesta production house.

PerSo Festival Honors Rohrwacher and Cresto-Dina at PostModernissimo

The Bottom Line

Director Alice Rohrwacher will screen her debut feature Corpo celeste tonight at 21:30 at the PostModernissimo.

The screening completes a festival retrospective celebrating producer Carlo Cresto-Dina and his production company Tempesta.

Cresto-Dina produced all of Rohrwacher’s films with Tempesta, including Le meraviglie, Lazzaro felice, La chimera, and Le pupille.

Tonight’s screening marks a central moment in the PerSo Film Festival’s tribute to the collaborative output of Rohrwacher and Cresto-Dina. The producer’s creative process takes center stage earlier in the day with a masterclass scheduled for 19:00, preceded by a 17:00 screening of Alessandro Rossetto’s Chiusura, attended by both the director and Cresto-Dina.

Independent Publishing and Comic Art Intersect in Perugia

Beyond the film retrospective, the festival expands into graphic novels and independent publishing. Stefano Mordini’s documentary Paz ’77, dedicated to Andrea Pazienza on the seventieth anniversary of his birth, screens at 16:00 at the Méliès in the presence of the director and journalist Luca Raffaelli.

Time Event Location 15:00 – 20:00 Area self publishing (collectives, independent editors, artists) Chiostro di San Fiorenzo del Méliès 16:00 Screening of Paz ’77 by Stefano Mordini Méliès 17:00 Screening of Chiusura by Alessandro Rossetto Festival venues 18:00 Talk: “Raccontare l’urgenza: immagini, fumetti, storie dal mondo arabo” Festival venues 19:00 Masterclass by Carlo Cresto-Dina Festival venues 21:30 Screening of Corpo celeste with Alice Rohrwacher PostModernissimo 22:00 Strane Dizioni serigraphy exhibition opening with Rokeya live/visuals and Brutta Botta DJ set Sottoluce (Fuori di PerSo)

The Chiostro di San Fiorenzo del Méliès hosts the self-publishing area from 15:00 to 20:00, featuring national artists and independent bookstores. An 18:00 talk titled “Raccontare l’urgenza: immagini, fumetti, storie dal mondo arabo” further broadens the cultural program.

Serigraphy and Live Audio-Visuals Close Out the Evening

The festival activities extend beyond traditional theater screenings as the night progresses. At 22:00, the Sottoluce venue hosts the opening of a serigraphy exhibition by Strane Dizioni. The opening features live audio-visual performances by Rokeya alongside DJ sets from Brutta Botta as part of the Fuori di PerSo programming.