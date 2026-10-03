Alexander Zverev Sweeps Past Shang to Set Up China Open Quarter-Final with Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev secured his place in the quarter-finals of the China Open on Saturday evening, sweeping past local wildcard Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 in just 55 minutes under a closed roof in Beijing. The victory sets up a high-stakes clash against six-time champion Novak Djokovic. The Chinese wildcard was ranked 250th. Looking forward to the next couple of weeks, Zverev said ahead of his tie with Djokovic. The 29-year-old is the ATP Tour’s match-win leader in 2026.

The win moves Zverev to a 58-14 record for the season as he chases the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking currently targeted by multiple top players, including the absent Jannik Sinner. The Italian won in Beijing last year but is not there this time around; he said on Saturday that he would not play at next week’s Shanghai Masters either. I think it’s no secret that it’s a goal, for sure, Zverev told reporters when asked about the battle for No. 1. I know what I’m playing for. I know I’m very, very motivated to play at the moment. But again, I have a tough challenge tomorrow, and that’s my focus. Zverev acknowledged the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, noting that Djokovic has never lost a match at the Beijing tournament and holds a 9-5 advantage in their head-to-head meetings. Their most recent encounter came at Roland Garros last year, when the Serbian prevailed in four sets.

“I’ve got a very difficult opponent tomorrow, but I’m looking forward to those challenges as well,” Zverev said after the match. “I’m excited about it. This is one of his favourite courts, he’s never lost here. Of course, I am going to do everything I can to make it a challenge, compete, and hopefully be successful.”

Dominant Serve and Left-Hander Record

Zverev’s straight-sets victory over the 21-year-old Shang highlighted a comfort level against left-handed opponents. With the win, the German improved his record against lefties to 48-1 across his past 49 matches, bringing his overall career mark against left-handed players to 92-19—the third-best record in the Open Era.

Shang, who missed four months earlier in the season due to fitness issues, struggled physically at times during the second-round encounter. Zverev capitalized on the opportunity, maintaining relentless pressure from the baseline. Meanwhile, Djokovic reached the last eight following a taxing three-set victory over Buyunchaoekete on Friday evening.

The quarter-final appearance is Zverev’s sixth in Beijing, making him the fourth man to reach that stage at least six times, joining Djokovic (7), Rafael Nadal (7) and John Isner (6).

Broader China Open Action

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev both required three sets to win their respective matches and will face each other in the last eight.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advanced after opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired with an injury following a tense encounter marked by crowd management issues.

Looking Ahead to the Djokovic Showdown

Zverev and Djokovic are scheduled to meet on Sunday on a court where the Serbian star maintains a perfect 31-0 match record. The encounter carries significant implications for the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin and the battle for year-end supremacy.