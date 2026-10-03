Driver Crashes Car Into Closed Texas Supermarket After Urgent Need For Restroom

In Rosenberg, Texas, a 60-year-old motorist drove his vehicle directly through the glass entrance of a closed Kroger supermarket at approximately 4:30 a.m. on a Monday after finding the doors locked during an urgent search for a restroom. Police confirmed no injuries occurred, and the driver now faces felony property damage charges.

Late-Night Collision at a Closed Rosenberg Supermarket

The incident unfolded in the pre-dawn hours in Rosenberg, located within the Houston metropolitan area. According to local authorities, the driver arrived at the Kroger supermarket when the establishment was closed to the public and the automatic entrance doors were powered down. Facing locked glass doors and a pressing physiological need, the motorist became heavily frustrated rather than seeking out an open service station or rest stop.

Instead of turning around, the driver pressed down on the accelerator and steered his vehicle straight into the store’s glass storefront. The car plowed through the entryway, continuing its trajectory deep into the building before coming to a stop near the pharmacy department. The impact left the front entrance heavily damaged, turning the automated doors and surrounding framework into a field of glass shards and twisted metal debris.

Police Response and Intentional Property Damage Charges

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and took the 60-year-old driver into custody. Investigators confirmed that no pedestrians, employees, or shoppers were in the path of the vehicle at the time of the collision, preventing any physical injuries.

The suspect now faces formal criminal charges for willful property destruction and intentional material damage.

Incident Summary: Rosenberg Kroger Crash Category Details Location Rosenberg, Texas (Houston metro area) Time and Date Approximately 4:30 a.m., Sunday-to-Monday overnight Vehicle Action Driven through closed glass doors into the pharmacy area Casualties Zero injuries reported Legal Status Driver arrested and charged with intentional property damage

Following the arrest, the Rosenberg Police Department shared photographs of the vehicle wedged inside the commercial entrance on its official Facebook page. Alongside the images, the department issued public commentary emphasizing that motorists dealing with urgent personal needs should locate an operating business or public restroom rather than converting an automobile into a battering ram against a shuttered commercial facility. The driver is scheduled to appear before local Texas courts to answer to the charges.