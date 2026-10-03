Nogizaka46 Under Live Documentary to Air on TBS Channel 1 in October 2026

TBS Channel 1 to Broadcast Exclusive Documentary on Nogizaka46 42ndSG Under Live

TBS Channel 1 will air the television-exclusive documentary Nogizaka46 Under Documentary ~42ndSG Under Live Behind the Scenes~ on October 30, 2026, at 10:00 PM. The film captures the backstage reality of the group’s September live performances at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, focusing on the preparation and emotional hurdles faced by 5th-generation member Aya Ogawa as she took on her first position as center for the under-track “Fortissimo.”

The Bottom Line Broadcast Date: October 30, 2026, from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM on TBS Channel 1.

October 30, 2026, from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM on TBS Channel 1. Core Focus: 5th-generation member Aya Ogawa stepping into her first center role for the 42nd single under-track “Fortissimo.”

5th-generation member Aya Ogawa stepping into her first center role for the 42nd single under-track “Fortissimo.” Streaming Option: Available via the “SukaPah! Program Streaming” service for eligible subscribers.

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Performances and Setlist Mechanics The 42ndSG Under Live took place on September 29 and 30, 2026, marking the first time the under-member unit performed in half a year. The stage design featured prominent “Our Story” lettering, anchoring a nearly nonstop setlist built primarily around under-track material. Individual members highlighted varied instrumental skills during the run: center Aya Ogawa performed on piano, Iroha Okuda handled acoustic guitar, and Akari Kaibe delivered an acapella sequence. Meanwhile, 6th-generation participant Reina Ozu took center stage for the track “What is Purity?” as the fourteen-member lineup executed the rigorous, high-energy set.

Aya Ogawa and the Weight of the Under Center Role Stepping into the leadership position brought distinct anxieties for Ogawa, who acknowledged questioning what she could truly accomplish as an under-center. The documentary records her internal friction and the evolution of her mindset leading up to the Tokyo performances. During the event’s closing moments, Ogawa declared that she had taken a step toward accepting her own weaknesses and aimed to stand at the forefront of a new era for the group. In a personal diary post, Ogawa noted that she was able to express her emotions in real-time during the songs and revealed that the 14-member unit successfully relied on mutual support throughout the rigorous schedule.

Accessing the Television and Streaming Broadcast Viewers can watch the October 30 broadcast on television via TBS Channel 1 or digitally through the “SukaPah! Program Streaming” platform using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Access requires an active SukaPah! broadcasting service subscription that includes TBS Channel 1, with viewers needing their television or recorder’s B-CAS or ACAS card numbers ready to complete registration. Photo: 乃木坂46公式サイト