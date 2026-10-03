Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About Bulimia and Steroid Abuse During ‘Rocky

Actor Sylvester Stallone, 80, revealed that an obsession with his physical appearance during the height of his movie career led to a dangerously low body-fat level of 2.6% achieved with the aid of bulimia, as reported by The Washington Post. The admission highlights severe physical and psychological tolls exacted by Hollywood body standards during the 1980s.

The Bottom Line The Revelation: Sylvester Stallone disclosed that maintaining extreme film physiques led to steroid abuse and bulimia.

Sylvester Stallone disclosed that maintaining extreme film physiques led to steroid abuse and bulimia. The Physical Cost: The actor reached a body-fat percentage of 2.6% during the filming of Rocky III.

The actor reached a body-fat percentage of 2.6% during the filming of Rocky III. The Long-Term Impact: Stallone reports undergoing numerous surgeries decades later as a result of his physical regimen.

How Stallone Built the Armor for Rocky and Rambo

Sylvester Stallone boasted one of the best physiques in Hollywood history at the peak of his career. However, maintaining that image came at an immense cost to his health. Stallone confessed that during the 1980s, he abused steroids and developed an eating disorder to shape his body for iconic roles, according to Wide Open Country.

Photo: Wide Open Country

As Stallone explained to the New York Times, his transformation was intentional and tied directly to character development. “It was my armor,” Stallone said. “I looked at Rocky like a very smooth, normal-looking guy. Then we said, if we move on, I think the character would start to become a bit more vain. And for Rambo, you’re playing a warrior; you’ll be a little bit more animalistic. So I started to think, design your body like a jaguar, a cat.”

The Dangerous Drop to 2.6 Percent Body Fat

That design philosophy quickly escalated into a severe medical issue. “And then it became an obsession, really bad,” the actor continued, as detailed by Wide Open Country. “It became to the point where I became bulimic. I got down to 2.6 percent body fat when I was doing Rocky III. I couldn’t hold anything down.”

Stallone added that his recurring role as Rocky fueled his steroid use. “I became so obsessed with staying at that point of fitness … it got to me,” he said. The actor also addressed the realities of cinematic physiques, stating bluntly that achieving such results naturally is exceedingly rare. “Nobody does it without additives or drugs; I don’t care what they say … bullshit,” he said of others trying to maximize their physique.

Physical Toll and Regimen Details Reported by Stallone Metric / Event Recorded Detail Lowest Body Fat 2.6% during Rocky III Primary Physical Toll Bulimia, steroid use, inability to hold food down Surgical Interventions Nine back operations, two shoulder operations, three neck fusions Regimen Schedule Six weeks on, six weeks off

Decades of Surgical Interventions and Ongoing Regrets

Stallone is still feeling the ramifications of his steroid abuse decades later. “I’ve abused [my body]. I’ve had nine back operations, two shoulder operations, three neck fusions, everything,” he said, according to Wide Open Country. “I’m held together with baling wire, but I still have the want to stay in good shape.”

Photo: MedPage Today

Although he remains an active Hollywood fixture, Stallone admitted that he takes numerous pills to function. Reflecting on the stunt work that defined his action movie career, the actor expressed clear regrets. “If I could do it over again, I would say, let someone else carry the banner. Don’t do your own stunts.”

Broader Industry Discussions Around Male Body Image

The Washington Post noted that Stallone’s candid admissions regarding his past eating disorder and steroid use shed light on an issue frequently overlooked for men in media and entertainment. While discussions surrounding body image and disordered eating often center on actresses and female models, male actors facing intense studio demands for superhero and action roles navigate similar pressures.

Sylvester Stallone, 80 Opens Up About Bulimia Battle

MedPage Today noted that Stallone made these admissions at age 80, looking back at a career that spanned generations of shifting physical expectations in action cinema. As studios continue to demand extreme physical transformations for franchise leads, Stallone’s revelations provide a stark window into the physical cost paid behind the scenes.