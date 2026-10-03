Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool: Julia Zigiotti Secures Back-to-Back WSL Wins

Zigiotti Olme Lob Secures Victory for Olid at Leigh

Julia Zigiotti Olme scored a sixth-minute chip to secure a 1-0 Women’s Super League victory for Manchester United against Liverpool at Leigh, as reported. The win marked manager Eva Olid’s second league victory of the campaign, moving United level with their opponents on seven points.

Fantasy & Market Impact Momentum Shift: Having secured four consecutive victories across all competitions under Olid, United are unbeaten in five matches.

Capitalizing on Goalkeeping Errors Under the High Press

The decisive breakthrough arrived inside six minutes when Liverpool goalkeeper Khiara Keating miscued a clearance from the back. Zigiotti Olme intercepted the loose ball just outside the penalty area, composing herself before executing a precise, looping chip over the retreating custodian.

“We wanted to start the game quickly and hope they were not prepared, and that’s what happened today,” Olid explained to BBC Sport regarding the aggressive tactical approach.

The fixture served as Manchester United’s 250th match since the team reformed in 2018. The early strike punished Gareth Taylor’s side, who entered the contest enjoying their best start to a WSL campaign in nearly a decade.

Defensive Resilience and Woodwork Drama in Leigh

Despite conceding early, Liverpool mounted sustained pressure throughout the encounter. Midfield control swung back and forth, but United’s defensive block held firm against wave after wave of attacks orchestrated by the visitors.

Match Statistics Overview: Manchester United vs Liverpool Metric Manchester United Liverpool Final Score 1 0 Winning Goal Julia Zigiotti Olme (6′) – League Points (Post-Match) 7 7 Unbeaten Run (All Comms) 5 Matches –

United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was forced into a stunning double stop midway through the first half. She first denied a low effort from Cornelia Kapocs before quickly rising to block Beata Olsson’s follow-up attempt on the rebound.

United nearly doubled their advantage five minutes before the interval when Jess Park surged forward from deep inside her own half. Park unleashed a fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the box that crashed against the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Late Pressure and European Race Implications

Liverpool responded before the break when Olsson hit the woodwork herself, directing a hooked effort from a free-kick onto the near post via another sharp intervention from Tullis-Joyce. The visitors continued to press after the restart, with Jenna Clark squandering a golden opportunity twenty minutes from time by sending a free header wide of the back post from a corner.

Photo: RTE.ie

United managed the remainder of the fixture effectively, securing their first back-to-back league victories since February. The result pulls Olid’s squad level with Liverpool on seven points in the WSL standings, leaving both teams three points adrift of the European qualification places heading into the international break.

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