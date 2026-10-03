Tulane Swimming Wins Two Events on Day 1 of TYR Fall Classic

Sophomore Eliza Lennox and junior Lise Coetzee secured event victories for the Tulane swimming and diving team on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Doral Aquatics Center in Doral, Florida, during the first day of the TYR Fall Classic.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Relay Depth Contributions: Strong 52-point relay showings in the 400 medley and 200 free keep the squad firmly competitive in team standings.

Strong 52-point relay showings in the 400 medley and 200 free keep the squad firmly competitive in team standings. Diving Depth: Freshman Fiona Keilly and sophomore Libby Brewer generated solid board points, rounding out scoring potential.

Lennox and Coetzee Set the Pace in Doral

The opening day of the TYR Fall Classic saw Tulane collect 503.50 points across the first eight events, placing them fourth overall out of seven competing programs. Eliza Lennox headlined the session by claiming victory in the 50 free with a time of 22.62. That sprint performance established a new meet record and secured 32 points for the Green Wave.

Lise Coetzee matched that 32-point haul in the middle-distance freestyle. The junior touched the wall first in the 200 free, stopping the clock at 1:50.32. Teammate Maddie Emment added valuable depth to the event, finishing 10th with a 1:52.74 to pick up 17 points.

Relays and Supporting Finishes Keep Tulane Competitive

Tulane maintained steady scoring momentum through multiple top-10 finishes across individual strokes and relay blocks. Freshman Franchesca Sanchez claimed the runner-up spot in the 100 butterfly, clocking a 57.27 to earn 28 points. Senior Gwen Shahboz followed with a third-place finish in the 400 IM in 4:28.85 for 27 points, while sophomore Nicole Fant took fourth in the 100 back at 58.67 for 26 points.

Athlete Event Result Points Eliza Lennox 50 Free 22.62 (Meet Record) 32 Lise Coetzee 200 Free 1:50.32 32 Franchesca Sanchez 100 Fly 57.27 28 Gwen Shahboz 400 IM 4:28.85 27

Relay combinations also delivered substantial team tallies. The 400 medley relay quartet of sophomore Marin Shimkus, Ebba Holgersson, Eliza Lennox, and senior Rafaela Sumida swam a 3:50.56 to finish fourth for 52 points. Shortly after, the 200 free relay team featuring Maddie Emment, Lennox, Shimkus, and Sanchez took fourth in 1:35.41, matching the 52-point output.

Diving Performances Close Out Day One

On the boards, the Green Wave capitalized on a pair of top-10 finishes in the 1M Dive event. Freshman Fiona Keilly secured third place with 243.35 points, and sophomore Libby Brewer placed 10th with 233.45 points.

Competition concludes on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the final sessions featuring the 200-medley relay, 500 free, 200 breast, 200 back, 100 free, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 free relay, and 3M diving.