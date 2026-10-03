DJI Neo drone drops to a record low $169 on Amazon

As of Oct. 3, the DJI Neo drone is discounted to $169 on Amazon, down $30 from its full price of $199. Weighing 135 grams with a built-in 4K camera, the compact quadcopter features RockSteady image stabilization and automatic subject tracking, making it an affordable entry point for hobbyists seeking aerial photography gear.

Amazon Discount Brings DJI Neo Down to $169

Prime Big Deal Days events often highlight lower-tier hardware alongside flagship electronics. The DJI Neo sits firmly in that category, dropping to 15 percent off its usual $199 price tag. At $169, the palm-sized device positions itself as a budget-friendly option for users dipping their toes into aerial imaging.

Weighing a mere 135 grams, the ultra-lightweight chassis is engineered to fit directly in the palm of a hand. That portability allows creators to slide the hardware straight into an outdoor kit without adding substantial weight or bulk to a daily pack.

RockSteady Stabilization and Automatic Tracking Features

The flying 4K camera is built to capture high-resolution video and stills for outdoor vlogs and active excursions. Motion blur during high-movement activities like running, biking, or kayaking is mitigated via built-in RockSteady image stabilization software.

Manual piloting is not strictly required to stay in frame. The drone utilizes automatic subject tracking to lock onto a moving target, keeping the operator centered throughout the recording session without requiring continuous manual inputs from a controller.

Integrated Propeller Guards for Obstacle Clearance

One of the more notable hardware inclusions on the chassis is the set of built-in propeller guards. These physical barriers protect the delicate rotating blades from accidental contact with tree branches, walls, and other close-quarter obstacles.

That added layer of defense allows operators to fly the compact device through tight spaces that typically pose a high risk to larger, less durable uncrewed aerial vehicles. Supplies on Amazon are limited, and the promotional pricing is tied to the current retail window.

Additional October Deals and SMS Updates

Shoppers tracking the early October Prime Day promotions can also find live discounts on an Echo Dot, Bose gear, Lego sets, and a Fire TV. Customers interested in receiving recurring automated marketing texts from Mashable Deals can sign up by providing a phone number, with messages capped at up to two per day and standard message and data rates applying.