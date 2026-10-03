The AWO Angerland is launching a new senior gymnastics course in Lintorf starting October 15, 2026, featuring weekly sessions designed to maintain motor skills and prevent injuries, as reported by lintorfer.eu.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Mobility Index: Weekly attendance targets natural movement patterns to combat age-related motor skill decline.

Weekly attendance targets natural movement patterns to combat age-related motor skill decline. Injury Prevention: Focused routines address balance and reflexes to protect against everyday accidents.

Focused routines address balance and reflexes to protect against everyday accidents. Program Access: Sessions run for ten weeks at a total fee of 35 euros in the “Am Weiher” gymnasium.

Schedule and Pricing at the Turnhalle „Am Weiher“

Sessions will take place every Thursday outside of school holidays, running from 16.30 to 17.30 at the Lintorf gymnasium „Am Weiher“, according to lintorfer.eu. The course fee is set at 35 euros for a ten-hour block.”

Registration and further information are available through the AWO Treff Angerland located at Breitscheider Weg 25, or via telephone at 02102/33698.

Targeted Exercises for Motor Safety and Mobility

The program centers on natural movements, utilizing loosening, stretching, and strengthening exercises to preserve the elasticity of the musculoskeletal system, lintorfer.eu reported. Workouts will also address postural weaknesses.

Coordination, reaction, walking, and balance drills are integrated to secure motor functions and prevent slips or falls. Each session will incorporate flexibility drills alongside brain-training exercises.

Course Detail Specification Start Date October 15, 2026 Location Gymnasium “Am Weiher”, Lintort Time Thursdays, 16.30 – 17.30 Fee 35 euros for 10 hours

Respiratory Gymnastics and Disease Prevention

A key focal point of the weekly schedule will be respiratory gymnastics, as noted by lintorfer.eu. Organizers position this practice as a preventative measure against illnesses designed to sustain or enhance overall physical and mental mobility.