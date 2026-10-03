Trump Issues Iran Ultimatum as National Security Team Holds Camp David Talks

Senior Trump administration officials gathered for unannounced discussions at Camp David on Friday, October 2, 2026, to evaluate ongoing military operations against Iran and developments in Yemen, according to reporting cited by Axios. The high-level security talks occurred as Washington weighs diplomatic ultimatums against the backdrop of sustained regional friction.

Closed-Door Strategy Sessions at Camp David

Vice President JD Vance presided over the undisclosed, multi-hour meeting at the presidential retreat, where three American officials confirmed the discussions centered on the multi-front security situation. The National Security team evaluated both the military campaign in Iran and the escalating Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, where regional instability continues to strain defense logistics. Meanwhile, Riyadh has urged Washington to join airstrikes on the Houthis, though US President Donald Trump has been reluctant, according to international wire reports.

Contrasting Assessments of the Iran Campaign

The strategic review follows weeks of competing claims regarding the efficacy of the US military campaign. Trump asserted in public remarks that the conflict could end soon, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Washington faces a stark choice: We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal, while insisting that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump also issued an ultimatum demanding Tehran make a deal or face more attacks, claiming the US holds almost total control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Conversely, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington’s narrative of decisive military victory. The IRGC characterized the US campaign as a failure and pointed to broader regional shifts, including the formal conclusion of the US-led coalition mission in Iraq and the withdrawal of remaining forces under prior agreements. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi subsequently set a June 30, 2027 deadline for armed factions operating outside state control.

Economic Strains and Human Toll of the Conflict

Beyond the battlefield, the economic and human costs of the protracted hostilities continue to draw international scrutiny. Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office and US Central Command place the direct cost of the war at about $43.6 billion by early September, excluding potential costs of rebuilding some damaged US facilities. Additional financial pressures have rippled through domestic markets. An analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy indicated that elevated fuel and energy prices added more than $100 billion in costs for US consumers by September 24, with the average additional household cost estimated at about $750.

Photo: نورنیوز

On the ground in the region, civilian infrastructure and transport routes have absorbed significant blows. British sources affiliated with the Maritime Trade Operations reported a serious security incident in the Strait of Hormuz involving an unidentified projectile targeting a commercial tanker and sparking an onboard fire. Commercial aviation has also faced acute disruptions; flydubai suspended services to and from Israel following an incident aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30, prompting Emirates to suspend corresponding codeshare operations.

Metric / Indicator Reported Figure / Status Attributed Source Direct Military War Cost Approx. $43.6 billion by early September US Central Command / CBO estimates US Consumer Energy Burden Over $100 billion in additional costs ($750 per household) Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy Camp David Meeting Chair Vice President JD Vance Axios / US Officials Strait of Hormuz Security Commercial tanker targeted by projectile, causing fire British Maritime Trade Operations

Diplomatic Impasse and Unresolved Questions

Diplomatic channels remain strained as intermediaries attempt to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would continue trying to reach an agreement while defending what Tehran considers the rights of the Iranian people, following a proposal presented through mediators that included demands to lift the US blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets, and ease restrictions on Iranian oil sales.

Photo: جريدة القدس