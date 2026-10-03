Spurs Women vs London City Lionesses: Kick-off Time, TV Channel and Team News

Tottenham Hotspur face the London City Lionesses at Brisbane Road this Sunday at 2 pm BST, with live UK coverage on Sky Sports Football. The fixture marks the final match before the October international break, with tickets available at the stadium and squad availability remaining high following recent weeks.

Match Details, Ticketing, and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to Brisbane Road for a second consecutive weekend, hosting the London City Lionesses. Kick-off is set for 2 pm BST on Sunday. Supporters wishing to attend in person can purchase a small number of tickets available on the day at the ground.

For those watching from home, the match will be broadcast live across the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football. Live text updates will run continuously via the Match Centre on the official club app and website. Tottenham Hotspur reported that video highlights will be accessible across club channels four hours after the final whistle, with a full match replay available on SPURSPLAY starting 24 hours after the game.

Matchday programmes will be sold around the stadium on Sunday, featuring a main interview with defender Amanda Nilden. Alternatively, supporters can order copies online for direct home delivery. Weather forecasts point to a dry day in the capital with plenty of cloud cover and temperatures hovering around 22 degrees.

Team News and Squad Availability

Martin Ho confirmed that his players have navigated recent weeks unscathed and are ready for selection. However, the squad remains without several long-term absentees. Jess Naz and Maite Oroz continue their respective rehabilitation programs following anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Clare Hunt also remains sidelined as she recovers from her injury.

Match officials for Sunday’s fixture have been confirmed. Megan Wilson will referee the match, supported by assistant referees David Middleton and Luke Bowles. Emily Heaslip will serve as the fourth official.

In terms of matchday attire, Tottenham Hotspur will wear their 2026/27 home kit featuring Lilywhite shirts, navy shorts, and white socks, while the goalkeeper pulls on pink. The London City Lionesses will take to the pitch in navy shirts, navy shorts, and navy socks, with their goalkeeper outfitted in yellow.

Match Detail Information Fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs London City Lionesses Competition Not stated Date & Time Sunday at 2 pm BST Venue Brisbane Road Broadcast Sky Sports Football (UK) Referee Megan Wilson