Blizzard Entertainment released its weekly World of Warcraft updates, detailing class deep dives for the WoW: Forever project, a second podcast episode, and the upcoming launch date for the Midnight 12.1.5 content update.

Every class in World of Warcraft: Forever is being re-examined through a lens inspired by the classic era of World of Warcraft. The design keeps the foundation players remember while making thoughtful updates to open up more choice, identity, and room to experiment.

WoW: Forever Class Spotlights and Podcast

The latest WoW: Forever class spotlights feature the Hunter, Druid, Priest, and Warrior. Development team insights for Hunters and Druids detail how those classes are evolving through talent updates, class-defining abilities, and new ways to play. Meanwhile, Priests and Warriors receive updates building on known roles, rhythms, and class-defining tools. Changes span fresh and tweaked baseline powers, updated racial spells for Priests, modifications to Warrior Rage mechanics and stances, alongside talent overhauls for Discipline, Holy, Shadow, Arms, Fury, and Protection.

Furthermore, the second installment of the WoW: Forever Podcast showcases host Countdown To Classic in conversation with Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield and Aidan Moon, Principal Game Designer Kris Zierhut, alongside special guest and content creator Sodapoppin. The discussion explores strategies, challenges, and choices surrounding class design philosophy in WoW: Forever.

Midnight 12.1.5 Content Update Details

The next content update for Midnight, designated as patch 12.1.5, arrives on 14 October. The update raises the stakes with new challenges and richer rewards, featuring a flexible single-boss raid against Kith’ix and the nine-chamber Labyrinth of Kindo’jan. Players can also push further with the Season 2 refresh and Keystone Myth.

Rounding out the adventure are a new story campaign titled The Promise of Tomorrow and the Aqir Invasion outdoor event. Together, these additions offer powerful gear, cosmetics, titles, and more.