England and Wales releases 700 prisoners early under new Sentencing Act

England and Wales implemented the controversial Sentencing Act 2026 on Oct. 1, allowing most prisoners serving fixed-term sentences to be released after serving just one-third of their time, as singtao.ca reported. The policy immediately resulted in the early release of approximately 700 inmates on its first day.

Prison Capacity Pressures and Release Projections

The policy change comes as the prison system in England and Wales operates under severe strain. While total prison capacity stands at approximately 89,000 inmates, the prison population reached 87,499 by Sept. 28, bringing the system near total saturation. The Ministry of Justice projects that the total number of prisoners will surpass the 100,000 threshold by 2030.

Under the provisions of the new legislation, the number of released prisoners is expected to scale significantly over the coming months. Official estimates indicate that the cumulative total of inmates released early under the scheme will climb to roughly 4,500 individuals by June 2027.

Mandatory Electronic Monitoring and Public Security Concerns

To mitigate potential risks, the government mandated that all inmates released under the new framework must wear electronic monitoring anklets. However, the policy continues to draw sharp criticism from public safety officials and legal experts regarding community risk.

Martin Jones, Chief Inspector of Probation for England and Wales, criticized the mandatory tracking measure, stating that electronic monitoring provides merely a false sense of security. The legislation itself faced substantial opposition from its initial introduction earlier in the year, and critics argue that releasing offenders prematurely to relieve overcrowding ultimately transfers systemic security burdens onto the general public.