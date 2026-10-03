Tens of tons of high-strength polymer glue are securing the central towers of Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família in Barcelona, combining 19th-century stone geometry with 21st-century engineering to withstand severe wind loads and urban vibrations, news.inbox.eu reported.

Some projects defy the passage of time, while others redefine it. In the heart of Barcelona, the basilica has been under construction for more than 140 years, euronews.com reported. That timeline rarely troubled its architect, who famously remarked that his client was not in a hurry—a reference to God. This year, after accidents, delays, a pandemic and countless other setbacks, the monument is finally emerging from its scaffolding, according to euronews.com reporting.

The construction milestone aligns with the centenary of Gaudí’s death, after he was struck by a tram in 1926. It also marks the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ, bringing the basilica to a height of 172.5 metres. That elevation surpasses Germany’s Ulm Minster, making the basilica the world’s tallest church, euronews.com noted.

Engineering the Spire with Polymer Joints and Steel

Building the central spires required solving immense structural physics problems. The stone structures must carry their own massive weight while resisting heavy Mediterranean gusts and constant ground vibrations from surrounding city traffic, news.inbox.eu reported. Engineers deployed tens of tons of special high-strength adhesive compounds to connect massive natural stone blocks with hidden internal metal frameworks.

This adhesive method preserves the external appearance envisioned by Gaudí in the 19th century while providing the necessary strength of the towers. The polymer compounds also serve a secondary protective function against Barcelona’s coastal climate. High humidity and sea air increase the risk of metal corrosion, but the polymer joints effectively seal the internal structures, according to news.inbox.eu.

Project Milestone Details & Specifications Construction Timeline Over 140 years of ongoing development since the 19th century Final Height 172.5 metres, surpassing Ulm Minster Key Structural Innovation Tens of tons of high-strength polymer glue binding exterior stone to internal steel Recent Dedication Tower of Jesus Christ blessed by the Pope

Symbolism and Cultural Legacy in Stone

Beyond the structural engineering, the basilica functions as a comprehensive theological narrative. Gaudí conceived the building as a stone catechism, embedding biblical stories and organic geometry throughout the architecture. The floor plan evokes the body of Christ, while twelve towers represent the apostles, euronews.com reported.

The Passion Façade features a tribute to the Catalan architect himself, alongside non-traditional iconography depicting a crucified Christ with an open book in place of a head. Inside, the columns mimic a forest canopy, where colored light filters through stained glass. These naturalistic elements have inspired cultural parallels outside the church, including guides pointing out aesthetic similarities between Roman soldier helmets on the exterior and Stormtrooper designs in the Star Wars franchise, according to euronews.com.

Recent Dedications and Public Access

Inside the central spire, visitors will find a glass lamb created by Italian artist Andrea Mastrovito, through which the warm Mediterranean light filters into the space.

Photo: euronews.com

The basilica plans to open the tower to the public starting in 2027. It will feature a walkable viewing platform positioned at the highest vantage point in the Catalan capital, providing unobstructed views of the city and the Mediterranean coastline.