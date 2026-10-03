Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival: How to Watch Livestream, Lineup & Details

Just one month before crucial U.S. midterm elections, the inaugural Power to the People Festival takes place today, Oct. 3, at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., featuring 17 individual members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Curated by guitarist Tom Morello, the star-studded event is built around themes of freedom, justice, equality, and rock and roll, with live coverage streamed for free on YouTube via MS NOW starting at 1 p.m. ET, according to festival organizers and JustJared.com.

Lineup, Special Guests, and Stage Logistics

The ambitious one-day gathering brings together an eclectic mix of legendary acts and contemporary artists across two stages with no overlapping sets, as spinmagazine.com reported. The massive lineup features performances by the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black and friends, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Stephen Stills, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Nathaniel Rateliff, Killer Mike, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “Dmc” McDaniels, Matt Cameron, State Radio, Scott Ian, grandson, The Last Internationale, The Neighborhood Kids, and a DJ set by Shepard Fairey. Bruce Springsteen is also billed as a special guest, while Spin reported that drummer Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and singer Taylor Momsen will once again revisit the music of Soundgarden during a short early evening set.

Because individual set times and stage assignments were not announced in advance, attendees and fans watching the livestream must follow the broadcast throughout the day to track specific artist appearances, JustJared.com noted. The festival’s roster also highlights generational collaborations, including a teenage Black Sabbath cover band called Jack Black featuring Morello’s 15-year-old son Roman, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma, and Hugo Weiss.

The Mission of Unity and Community Action

Described by organizers as a celebration of peace, love, justice, music, and community action, the festival aims to foster solidarity during a polarized political climate. In a time of hatred and division, this is a festival of unity and solidarity and joy, Tom Morello said in an Instagram video shared ahead of the event, as reported by spinmagazine.com. In a time when there’s a lot of terrible shit in the world, we’re going to rock your ass with some of the greatest folk music, rock and roll music, hip-hop and heavy metal music that you’ve ever heard.

Photo: justjared.com

Beyond the music, the festival grounds feature a designated Freedom Village hosting various nonprofit organizations. Participating entities include the ACLU, Farm Aid, Rock the Vote, Oxfam, Noise for Now, Trans Maryland, the Woody Guthrie Center, and the Mary Morello Memorial Project.

Ticketing Proceeds and Voter Registration Impact

The timing of the festival directly precedes critical electoral contests, and the event’s organizers have tied ticket sales directly to civic engagement. A portion of all ticket proceeds, alongside 100% of net VIP proceeds, will directly benefit VoteRiders and HeadCount. These organizations work on-site and nationally to help attendees register to vote, secure necessary identification, and learn more about participating in upcoming elections.

Fans wishing to catch the performances from home can tune into the free livestream on YouTube via MS NOW starting at 1 p.m. ET, with no subscription or membership required.