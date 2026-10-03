Why Bitcoin is Not Ignoring Rising Treasury Yields

In the final week of September 2026, crypto investment funds pulled in $3.55 billion, setting a yearly high tracked by CoinShares, even as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 5.31%, its highest level since 2002. Bitcoin funds accounted for $2.52 billion of that total, pushing Bitcoin near $84,600 by October 3 despite a 30% drop over the trailing twelve months.

Assessing the Market Dynamics

Bitcoin funds secured $2.52 billion in the week ending September 29, 2026, driving a broader $3.55 billion crypto inflow.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.31% on September 30, creating a stiff macro headwind for non-yielding assets.

Bitcoin fell 2% in the 24 hours leading up to October 3 after reporting $148.7 million in fund outflows the day yields peaked.

Capital Inflows Collide with a Yield Peak

Normally, capital flees non-interest-bearing assets when government debt offers a guaranteed 5.31% return. September saw the 10-year Treasury yield rise by 0.55 percentage points, driven by anticipated Federal Reserve rate hikes, high energy prices, and expanding national debt. Yet, U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds brought in roughly $2.4 billion across five trading days through September 25, fueling a 10% monthly gain for Bitcoin.

Here is the math: while traders pushed 90-day returns up by 33%, the longer-term balance sheet tells a harsher story. Bitcoin remains down about 30% over the past year and roughly 5% year-to-date for 2026. Conversely, investors parking cash in 10-year Treasuries collected steady interest month after month.

Weighing Short-Term ETF Buying Against Long-Term Bond Yields

Tony Pasquariello noted that 10-year yields at 5.17%, a 24-year high, reintroduce sharp pressure on equities and yield-less assets like Bitcoin. The timing of market reactions underscores this friction. The multi-billion dollar inflows occurred before yields reached their 5.31% peak on September 30. The exact day yields hit that high-water mark, Bitcoin funds posted $148.7 million in outflows.

Asset Class / Metric September 2026 Performance Trailing 12-Month Performance Bitcoin (BTC) Up approximately 10% Down approximately 30% 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Rose 0.55 percentage points to 5.31% Yielding up to 5.31% Crypto Investment Funds $3.55 billion weekly inflow Variable rotation periods

Market observers point out that a single week of institutional buying via funds does not establish durable demand. Sustainable conviction requires months of consistent buying rather than isolated portfolio rebalancing or short-term tactical trades.

What Lies Ahead for Bitcoin and Fixed Income Markets

The core question facing portfolio managers is whether recent ETF inflows represent a structural shift or a temporary rebound inside a broader downturn. With the Federal Reserve actively managing rate policy and Treasury yields lingering near multi-decade highs, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets remains severe. Bitcoin’s trajectory depends on whether institutional buyers sustain their pace through the final quarter of 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.