Hong Kong Raises Minimum Wage for Foreign Domestic Workers to HK$5,220

Hong Kong authorities have raised the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.35 per cent to HK$5,220 per month, impacting over 380,000 workers. Announced by the government and reported by BusinessToday Malaysia, the adjustment applies to all new contracts signed on or after Saturday, October 3, 2026, while the monthly food allowance remains frozen at HK$1,236.

Key Financial Metrics of the 2026 Wage Adjustment

New Minimum Allowable Wage: HK$5,220 (approximately US$665) per month, reflecting a 2.35% increase from the previous HK$5,100 threshold.

HK$5,220 (approximately US$665) per month, reflecting a 2.35% increase from the previous HK$5,100 threshold. Food Allowance Freeze: Maintained at a minimum of HK$1,236 per month for employers not providing free meals.

Maintained at a minimum of HK$1,236 per month for employers not providing free meals. Labor Force Impact: Directly affects more than 380,000 foreign domestic workers operating across the special administrative region.

Socio-Economic Factors Behind the HK$5,220 Wage Floor

The government’s annual review process balanced macroeconomic indicators against household affordability. According to statements published by the South China Morning Post, officials comprehensively evaluated general economic performance, labor market conditions, and near-term economic outlooks over the past year. Authorities stated that this year’s socio-economic factors proved more favorable than those recorded during the previous annual review, which yielded a 2.2 per cent increase.

Photo: bastillepost.com

Under the Standard Employment Contract, employers must continue to provide workers with free food or the statutory cash alternative. As detailed by bastillepost.com, the administration reviewed the consumer price index linked to dietary costs and determined that the food allowance level should remain unchanged at HK$1,236.

Metric Previous Rate Current Rate (2026) Percentage Change Minimum Allowable Wage (MAW) HK$5,100 / month HK$5,220 / month +2.35% Food Allowance in Lieu HK$1,236 / month HK$1,236 / month 0.00%

Labor Coalition Pushback and the Living Wage Gap

Worker advocacy groups argue that the statutory adjustment fails to match actual cost-of-living pressures. As covered by the Hong Kong Free Press HKFP, the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body (AMCB) had campaigned for a 21 per cent wage hike to bring the monthly baseline to HK$6,172. AMCB spokesperson Sringatin noted that the revised HK$5,220 floor remains distant from a true living wage in a territory where the median monthly wage sits around HK$21,200, as noted by Macau Business.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Labor representatives further criticized the decision to freeze the food allowance. Coalition members asserted that keeping the food supplement static amid inflation shifts additional expenses onto workers who do not receive daily meals directly from their employers.

Implementation Timeline and Immigration Processing Deadlines

The Immigration Department outlined clear administrative grace periods for pending paperwork. Contracts signed on or before the previous rate of HK$5,100 will still be processed by immigration officials provided submissions reach the department on or before Friday, October 30, 2026. This administrative window ensures that households and employment agencies have sufficient time to clear backlog documentation under the prior baseline.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.