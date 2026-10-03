Dr Michelle Lim on the Roots of Youth Loneliness

According to the 2025 World Health Organization Social Connection Commission report, loneliness is reported by 17% to 21% of individuals aged 13 to 29, representing a higher share than any other demographic. Researchers point out that loneliness and social isolation are rising among teens and young adults in places like the UK, Australia, and Germany, fueled by the rise of automation, hybrid learning, hybrid working, the high cost of living, the decline of third spaces, smaller family sizes, the lingering effects of Covid, digital technology, and hyper-competitive education systems.

A 25-year-old male user described experiencing touch starvation, noting that he did not have many friends, rarely hugged family members, and did not have a physical relationship. On a separate thread, a 20-year-old female user detailed her university experience as one of the loneliest times in her life, marked by eating lunch alone and returning to an empty home each evening. These digital testaments reflect a broader trend regarding youth loneliness.

The Structural Causes of Youth Isolation and Social Atrophy

Dr Michelle Lim, a loneliness researcher and clinical psychologist who leads the University of Sydney’s School of Public Health’s Social Health and Wellbeing Group, explores these shifts in her new book, The Lonely Generation. Lim argues that the nature of childhood has changed dramatically over the past few decades. The core catalysts specified include digital technology, the long tail of Covid, the shift towards smaller families, the decline of third spaces, the high cost of living, hybrid working, hybrid learning, the decline of religion, the rise of automation, and hyper-competitive education cultures.

Education systems that prioritize academic excellence have created hidden costs for young people. Lim notes that parents frequently feel compelled to enroll children in extensive after-school tutoring and high-stakes testing regimes out of fear that their children will fall behind. However, this academic prioritization often occurs at the expense of free play and empty time, which are necessary for children to practice organic social interactions. These interactions are essential to developing their fledgling social skills and a sense of identity outside their family.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Social Atrophy: Lim warns of “social atrophy,” noting that people are getting used to being alone.

Lim warns of “social atrophy,” noting that people are getting used to being alone. Developmental Needs: Children need rest, free play and empty time in order to practise organic social interactions, which are essential to developing their fledgling social skills.

Global Epidemiological Data and Multi-Country Studies

The WHO Social Connection Commission report found that young people “feel the loneliest”. Research drawing on a survey of over 1 million youths across 38 countries revealed that loneliness among young people rose across numerous areas from 2002 to 2022. This data indicates that structural changes have impacted the ability of many to meet their needs for social connection.

Reflecting on the psychological toll of these pressures, Usha Makkena, a 22-year-old student at university in Sydney, notes that the idea that being busy doesn’t protect one from loneliness resonates with her. Lim emphasizes that being very busy didn’t protect her, and that the relentless pursuit of achievement can prevent the formation of meaningful connections.

Metric / Study Focus Reported Data / Finding Geographic Scope WHO Social Connection Report (2025) 17% to 21% of 13 to 29-year-olds report feeling lonely. Global Multi-Country Youth Survey Youth loneliness increased in many regions between 2002 and 2022. 38 Countries Primary Demographics Affected 13 to 29-year-olds report feeling lonelier than any other age group. Global

Future Trajectories for Public Health and Policy

As Dr Lim presses forward with her initiatives—serving as CEO of Australian Ending Loneliness Together, sitting on a World Health Organization loneliness advisory panel, and having co-founded and directed the Global Initiative on Loneliness and Connection in 2020—her work continues to center on uncovering the roots of the “crisis” level rates of youth loneliness while debunking prevalent myths surrounding the condition.

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