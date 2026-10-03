Volodymyr Zelenskyj announces intensification of strikes on Russian refineries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj announced an intensification of targeted strikes on Russian oil refineries during an interview with Reuters, framing the move as a direct response to escalating Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine’s energy grid, civilian logistics, and infrastructure.

Shifting Strategies in the Air War Over Eastern Europe

The aerial conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered a significantly more intense phase, with both sides utilizing long-range strikes to target the adversary’s broader economy. According to reporting by Seznam Zprávy, the scale of the air war has escalated sharply, with Russian forces deploying massive waves of long-range drones—averaging 149 per day in August and climbing to 183 daily through September 23—alongside a monthly barrage exceeding 100 ballistic missiles.

These advanced Russian munitions include faster jet-powered drones that bypass older, piston-driven interception tactics. As Seznam Zprávy noted, Ukrainian air defenses now intercept roughly 60 percent of these newer jet-powered threats, down significantly from the 90 to 95 percent success rate achieved against older propeller-driven models. Concurrently, Ukrainian forces have depleted critical stockpiles of advanced interceptor missiles, such as the PAC-3 systems used by Patriot batteries, since early July.

Targeting the Financial Engine of the Kremlin

Faced with mounting pressure on its power grid and logistics, Kyiv has recalibrated its retaliatory posture. Speaking to Reuters, Zelenskyj emphasized that Ukraine’s counter-strategy deliberately avoids indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations. Instead, Ukrainian forces are focusing deep-strike capabilities on Russian energy infrastructure.

„Především na rafinerie, které jim poskytují peníze na financování války. Nebudeme reagovat jako oni na civilní cíle,“ řekl dále Zelenskyj.”

These long-range strikes on Russian territory are specifically designed to strip Moscow of the revenue required to sustain its military operations. As detailed in the findings compiled by Seznam Zprávy, persistent Ukrainian drone attacks targeting secondary processing units at Russian refineries have severely hindered repair efforts, causing domestic fuel shortages across the Russian Federation and reducing overall refining capacity by approximately 30 percent compared to pre-invasion levels.

Economic Strains and New Air Raid Protocols in Kyiv

Domestically, the relentless aerial bombardment has forced the Ukrainian government to overhaul daily operations to protect both citizens and the national economy. As reported by Kyiv Post, Ukrainian Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravčenko stated that every hour an air raid siren halts business activity costs the country an estimated 45 million dollars, amounting to nearly one billion Czech crowns. Sirens have frequently sounded for up to ten hours daily.

To mitigate these staggering economic losses, Kyiv introduced a two-tier alert system distinguishing between drone threats and heavy missile or ballistic assaults. The yellow alert signals incoming drones, allowing more than half of commercial enterprises to maintain operations under specific guidelines, while the red alert signals severe ballistic and missile threats requiring immediate shelter.

Photo: Denik

Metric / Indicator Reported Status / Figure Source / Context Russian Daily Long-Range Drones (Sept) 183 drones per day Seznam Zprávy (analyst Ragnar Bjartur Gudmundsson) Estimated Economic Cost per Siren Hour 45 million USD (~1 billion CZK) Kyiv Post (Ministry of Economy and Environment) Russian Oil Refining Degradation ~30% below pre-invasion levels Seznam Zprávy (monitoring data) Jet Drone Interception Rate Approximately 60% intercepted Seznam Zprávy (Ukrainian Air Force)

Despite these adaptive measures, the security situation remains precarious. Security officials warn that upcoming winter conditions will test the resilience of critical infrastructure, as Moscow continues to target logistical hubs, transportation arteries near the Polish border such as Lviv, and remaining power generation facilities.