Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu Take Massive Risks in “Digger

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s satirical film Digger stars Tom Cruise as an eccentric Texas oil billionaire whose operations accidentally trigger a catastrophic global environmental disaster. Released in theaters and IMAX, the polarizing production combines dark comedy with high-stakes political critique.

The Bottom Line

Tom Cruise undergoes a major physical transformation using prosthetics to play petroleum magnate Digger Rockwell.

The film explores ecological catastrophe and political ineptitude, drawing structural comparisons to Stanley Kubrick’s classic Dr. Strangelove.

Why Did Tom Cruise Take the Biggest Risk of His Career?

According to the BBC, Tom Cruise’s performance as an eccentric oil tycoon makes Digger the strangest film he has ever made, carrying the genuine threat of a monumental failure. Rather than relying on his familiar, athletic action-hero persona, Cruise underwent a heavy prosthetic transformation to appear as a bald, graying, potbellied Texan. The BBC noted that the project forces the actor away from traditional box-office formulas to tackle an extravagant, preaching, and conceptually challenging environmental satire.

Photo: Infobae

In an interview, Cruise described the creative leap by stating, “No hay nada mejor que detenerte –le hablo tanto física como metafóricamente– al borde de un acantilado… ¡y lanzarte!” The production marks an unexpected creative union between the global action star and the filmmaker behind Amores perros, Birdman and El renacido.

How Does the Plot Paralleliize Global Crises and Kubrick Classics?

The film mirrors the satirical DNA of Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterwork Dr. Strangelove. In Iñárritu’s narrative, the core conflict erupts when a deep-drilling plant owned by Digger Rockwell fractures a massive Greenland glacier, setting off an unstoppable chain reaction toward Europe. The film drops into theaters amid a tense sociopolitical climate reminiscent of Cold War anxieties, using broad, biting comedy to expose human absurdity.

Photo: BBC

El País noted that the film centers on powerful, aging, and profoundly inept white men whose self-serving decisions endanger humanity. Iñárritu reflected on these themes during his press rounds, observing that modern civilization hides behind carefully constructed narratives to justify systemic negligence. “Como decía Marx, la historia se cuenta dos veces: la primera como tragedia y luego como comedia,” the director remarked, emphasizing the satirical lens he applied to contemporary corporate power.

Film Element Production Detail Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Lead Actor Tom Cruise (as Digger Rockwell) Premiere Venue London (attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales) Theatrical Release October 1 (Cinemas and IMAX)

Why Is the Public Response So Divided?

While high-profile figures and early festival screenings have championed its audacity, reviews span the spectrum from glowing acclaim to severe condemnation. The project is described as a vulgar and perverse spectacle where Cruise abandons any pretense of saving the world, choosing instead to mock its collapse.

Meanwhile, El País detailed how preview audiences required considerable time just to process the viewing experience. Viewers leaving early point to the picture’s jarring shifts in tone and unsparing cynicism. Yet, defenders argue that this deliberate discomfort is the entire point. As Iñárritu told El País, trying to explain the film beforehand ruins the impact: “La única forma de saber cómo sabe un mango es ponértelo en la boca. Y esta película hay que ponérsela en los ojos para poder entender.”

Where Can Audiences Experience the Film Now?

Digger arrived in theaters and IMAX venues on October 1, following a high-profile premiere in London that hosted royal guests. Warner Bros. has structured a limited-access rollout designed to preserve the narrative twists hidden within the film’s second half.