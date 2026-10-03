LSU Faces McNeese State Amid Roster Shuffles And Injuries

As the LSU Tigers return to Death Valley for a Week 5 matchup against in-state neighbor McNeese State, the team faces critical adjustments amid mounting injuries and roster shuffles at the start of a demanding October stretch.

Defensive Gaps and Quarterback Decisions

The Tigers enter the game dealing with significant personnel losses on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Whit Weeks, recognized as a top-ranked linebacker in the league, suffered a fractured right leg during the recent matchup against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, according to coverage from IMAGN Images via Reuters Connect. To fill that void, linebacker Davhon Keys stepped in during last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium, recording five total tackles. The defense will rely on Keys to maintain production and prevent a drop-off in the middle of the unit.

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Meanwhile, the offense faces its own questions under center. Quarterback Sam Leavitt dealt with a minor hamstring injury late in the contest against Texas A&M. Given that LSU enters the matchup as a heavily favored team, coaching decisions may prioritize preserving Leavitt’s health by handing the offensive reins to backup quarterback Landen Clark. Clark has previously proven his ability to close out games during recent home blowout wins, but a start from the opening snap would mark the ultimate test for the transfer quarterback.

Rushing Dynamics and Defensive Pressure

In the backfield, backup running back Harlem Berry has emerged as a reliable option after rotating through the group against Texas A&M and posting 58 rushing yards. Once positioned near the bottom of the depth chart, Berry now has a clear opportunity to anchor the run game against the Cowboys and solidify his role in the rotation.

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, LSU aims to sustain the momentum that has placed the unit at the top of the league in sacks and ranked as the No. 2 rush defense. Maintaining that pressure is vital, particularly against an opponent operating without starting quarterback Devin Lippold, who has been ruled out for the season. However, the Tigers’ defense must still account for McNeese State running back Omiri Wiggins. Wiggins has tallied 375 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, making him a primary threat that LSU must contain to control the pace of the game.