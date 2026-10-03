Gyeonggi Province Tourism offerings and October events highlighted

As autumn deepens this October, Gyeonggi Province transforms into a widespread regional festival ground, offering everything from cultural exhibition hubs and traditional historical pageants to waterfront garden expos, outdoor music stages, character parades, and sprawling chrysanthemum displays.

Travelers looking to navigate the region’s diverse offerings can tap into itineraries curated by the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization. From urban plazas closing down their thoroughfares for live indie rock to tranquil riversides showcasing seasonal blooms, the province provides distinct experiences divided neatly between metropolitan entertainment and quiet natural escapes.

Cultural Exploration and Interactive Travel Platforms in Suwon

In Suwon’s Gwanggyo district, the multi-faceted cultural platform known as “Culture Lounge Gyeonggi, Jang (場)” serves as a central hub for provincial culture and local travel content. Visitors arriving at the venue are handed a mini carrier and an admission ticket before navigating four distinct mission zones.

Participants answer travel-related inquiries and collect preference cards to determine their unique traveler archetype. The journey concludes with the assembly of a personalized travel guide kit that bundles custom tourist information and record sheets together.

The venue also operates a Gyeonggi ceramics shop, local merchandise booths, live performances, and independent film screenings. While weekend performances and workshops require advance reservations, permanent exhibitions remain open for walk-in viewing through December 15.

Historical Pageantry and Local Heritage in Uijeongbu

Further north, Uijeongbu hosts its signature regional heritage event, the Hoeryong Cultural Festival, running from October 9 to 10 in front of the Uijeongbu City Hall plaza. Centered around the theme “Hoeryong 600 Years, Connecting History and Citizens,” the event draws on local lore tied to King Taejo Yi Seong-gye and the Hoeryongsa Temple.

Established in 1986, the festival moves away from grand official protocols this year to focus heavily on citizen participation. Families and visitors can experience traditional child civil service examinations, a Hangeul and Hanbok fashion show, and various hands-on cultural activities.

Musical accompaniment fills the grounds via traditional gayageum byeongchang performances, daechwi-ta military processions, and Gyeonggi folk songs. Visitors can also try their hand at traditional rice cake pounding, crafting Norigae key rings, and partaking in tea-ceremony sessions.

Garden Expos and Waterfront Landscapes Along the Han River

Down in Yangpyeong, the 14th Gyeonggi Garden Culture Expo welcomes visitors to the scenic Dumulmeuri and Semiwon areas from October 16 to 19. Operating under the slogan “Dumulmeuri Four Colors,” the exhibition unfolds across a converging river landscape that invites contemplative exploration.

Exhibition spaces are divided into curated theme gardens exploring concepts of welcoming, poetic wind, natural flow, and quiet contemplation, constructed by both professional landscape designers and local residents alike. Visitors are encouraged to walk across Semiwon’s pontoon bridge connecting directly to the Dumulmeuri walking trails, with Semiwon offering free admission throughout the duration of the expo.

Meanwhile, the Byeokchoji Botanical Garden in Paju is blanketed in autumn colors through its ongoing Chrysanthemum Festival, running from September 18 to November 15. Spanning roughly 120,000 square meters, the grounds combine European-style formal gardens with traditional Korean landscaping framed by chrysanthemums, eulalia, cosmos, and changing foliage.

Event Name Location Dates Key Attraction Culture Lounge Gyeonggi, Jang Suwon (Gwanggyo) Through Dec 15 Interactive travel guide kit and indie films Hoeryong Cultural Festival Uijeongbu City Hall Plaza Oct 9 – Oct 10 Historical reenactments and traditional arts Gyeonggi Garden Culture Expo Yangpyeong (Dumulmeuri) Oct 16 – Oct 19 Exhibition gardens and riverside walking trails Festival Gwangmyeong Gwangmyeong (Cheolsan-ro) Oct 3 – Oct 4 8-lane street music concert with indie artists Korea Joayong Festival Yongin Mir Stadium Oct 3 – Oct 4 National character parades and K-pop dance Byeokchoji Chrysanthemum Festival Paju Sep 18 – Nov 15 European and traditional Korean autumn flora

Urban Street Music and Character Parades in Gwangmyeong and Yongin

Urban centers across the province trade automobile traffic for pedestrian crowds during the early weekend of the month. In Gwangmyeong, an eight-lane stretch of Cheolsan-ro in front of Cheolsan Station closes to vehicle traffic for “Festival Gwangmyeong” on October 3 and 4.

Billing itself under the banner of “Exciting Street, BEAT-ing Gwangmyeong,” the street stage features prominent musical acts such as 10CM, Daybreak, Romantic Punch, and Kim Jong-seo. Street parades, youth dance performances, and art flea markets accompany the vehicle restrictions.

Concurrently, Yongin Mir Stadium plays host to the “Korea Joayong Festival” on October 3 and 4, anchored by Yongin city’s mascot Joayong alongside 40 different characters representing 28 institutions nationwide. The family-oriented event features mascot parades, cosplay competitions, K-pop random play dance sessions, and live drawing shows alongside concurrent science and youth expos.

With operational schedules, reservation requirements for specific workshops, and local traffic controls varying by site, the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization advises travelers to check logistical details ahead of time to make the most of the regional autumn calendar.