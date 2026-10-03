Junts Urges PSOE to Negotiate New Housing Decree After Parliament Defeat

Following a parliamentary defeat in the Congress of Deputies, Junts per Catalunya has opened the door to dialogue with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) regarding housing legislation. Míriam Nogueras, the congressional spokesperson for Junts, stated on Saturday that her party is willing to negotiate its own decree proposal, delivering a direct message to the executive branch that progress now “depends on them.”

The political shift arrives just one day after the Congress voted down two housing decrees championed by the government, defeated by a coalition of the People’s Party (PP), Vox, and Junts. The rejected legislative packages included measures such as automatic rental renewals, caps on rental prices, restrictions on specific investment funds, and tax incentives for both landlords and tenants.

Nogueras characterized the government’s original text as a poorly formulated and legally inapplicable framework that failed to address the ongoing housing access crisis. According to the independentist leader, Junts handed an alternative proposal directly to the Minister of Housing on Friday and is currently awaiting a formal response from the administration. While maintaining its rejection of the fallen decrees, the party signaled a clear willingness to engage in discussions over a fresh text, though Nogueras also accused the PSOE of acting out of electoral motivations and urged a return to genuine dialogue.

The voting screen in the Congress of Deputies during the plenary session on housing decrees. Photo: Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Legislative Standoff and Divergent Perspectives

The legislative setback has intensified political friction in Madrid. The defeated executive measures were brought to the Council of Ministers amid mounting public pressure and protests regarding housing affordability. While Junts defended its parliamentary rejection by arguing that the administration yielded to extreme ideological pressures rather than pursuing sound legal frameworks, the governing party pushed back against the criticism.

PSOE spokesperson Montse Mínguez questioned the sincerity of the Catalan party’s stance, asserting that her party remains consistently open to negotiation. Mínguez maintained that the majority of proposals submitted by Junts had already been integrated into the rejected texts, pointedly asking what more the opposition formation sought to achieve. Furthermore, she accused Junts of favoring alignment with the PP and Vox under a philosophy of “the worse, the better” for tactical electoral gain.

Jordi Turull, secretary general of Junts, countered those assertions by arguing that the government’s approach threatened small property owners while failing to provide adequate legal security for the rental market. Turull emphasized that his party supports measures against vulture funds but insists on protecting vulnerable citizens without penalizing independent landlords.

Weighing Electoral Consequences

The failure of the decrees has broader ramifications for the executive branch. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has maintained an active period of reflection regarding a potential snap general election following the parliamentary defeat. Within the ruling party, internal voices have increasingly suggested that Sánchez could call an election for November 29, the first day possible under Spanish electoral law.

Leaders within Junts have warned that an early election would amount to leveraging vulnerable populations for partisan electoral strategy. Despite the friction, representatives from the independentist formation maintain that sufficient time remains to course-correct failed housing policies if the executive chooses to engage with their alternative proposals.

Anticipated Next Steps

As the weekend progresses, the administration has yet to formally accept or reject the alternative decree text delivered by Junts to the Ministry of Housing. Political observers and parliamentary groups await an official response from the executive branch, alongside any announcements from the prime minister regarding his considerations on a potential electoral call.

Photo: rtve.es