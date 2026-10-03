Emilia Clarke’s Brain Aneurysm: Inside Her Scary Health Battle

Alison Hammond is recovering at home after a health scare on October 2, caused her to abruptly leave the set of ITV’s This Morning while clutching her chest and subsequently require hospital treatment. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on October 3, Hammond stated that she learned she suffered a “massive panic attack” live on air.

The Bottom Line

Alison Hammond returned home after being hospitalized following an on-air health scare during the October 2 episode of This Morning.

Medical tests at the hospital on her heart, lungs, and blood returned entirely clear, leading to the conclusion she experienced a massive panic attack.

Co-host Dermot O’Leary stepped in to finish the broadcast solo after Hammond was ushered away from the studio set.

On-Air Palpitations Lead to Hospitalization

The 51-year-old presenter had been hosting the ITV daytime program alongside Dermot O’Leary when she began experiencing palpitations roughly an hour into the broadcast. Viewers watched as Hammond suddenly clutched her chest near the edge of the frame before being ushered off the set. During the segment, a loud retch was heard in the background while Dr. Scott attempted to continue the broadcast. The show quickly cut to an ad break, after which O’Leary informed viewers that Hammond was feeling unwell and had to duck out.

A studio source confirmed that Hammond walked into an ambulance outside the studio and was transported to the hospital. While still in a hospital gown and wearing her on-air makeup, Hammond posted an initial video update to her Instagram followers stating that she was getting her “little ticker checked out” and hoping the incident was just a panic attack.

Medical Clearance and Instagram Revelation

The following day, Hammond provided a definitive health update from her home. She expressed gratitude to the National Health Service staff who performed comprehensive checks on her heart, lungs, and blood. “I’m all OK, it’s all clear which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV,” Hammond said in her video address, expressing wry disbelief by adding, “I mean the shame of it.”

Photo: yahoo.com

Admitting that the psychological event caught her completely off guard, Hammond noted that the symptoms felt intensely physical. “I mean it felt very real to me, I’m really new to panic attacks so I need to learn more about it,” she shared. She also offered high praise for her colleagues, thanking the team at This Morning and singling out Dermot O’Leary for being “incredible” while handling the sudden absence on live television.

Event Timeline Details October 2 Hammond experiences chest palpitations an hour into This Morning, exits the set, and is transported to the hospital via ambulance. October 3 Hammond posts an Instagram video confirming hospital tests on her heart, lungs, and blood were entirely clear, revealing the episode was a massive panic attack.

Next Steps and Taking Stock

Reflecting on the unexpected medical scare playing out publicly, Hammond admitted that becoming a news story was never her intention. She told followers that she intends to take stock, get some rest, and return to television soon.