Best Buy Tops JD Power Appliance Study Ahead of Home Depot

Best Buy secured the top position in JD Power’s 2026 U.S. The study surveyed more than 28,400 consumers who purchased a home appliance between April 2025 and April 2026.

Best Buy Captures the Top Spot

Best Buy climbed two spots in the annual rankings compared to its third-place finish in 2025. The retailer scored 726 points out of a possible 1,000 on the JD Power index. Costco secured the second-place position with 718 points.

Home Depot dropped to third place, registering 714 points. Despite the shuffling of positions among the top three retailers, their overall scores remained closely grouped.

Rising Satisfaction Amid Higher Appliance Costs

Consumer satisfaction with appliance retailers increased by 23 points overall compared to the previous year’s survey, while satisfaction with the physical products rose by six points. This upward shift in consumer sentiment occurred despite a challenging economic backdrop marked by rising price tags.

JD Power tracked an average price increase of $54 per appliance since 2025. Even with the added financial pressure, 87% of surveyed consumers reported no issues when purchasing their new appliances.

Brand Performance and Market Divergence

Beyond the retail experience, the study evaluated specific appliance manufacturers across various equipment categories, noting an eight-point increase in perceived durability. Traditional brands like Maytag and KitchenAid led select categories alongside tech conglomerates such as LG and Samsung.

Market findings can vary depending on the evaluation metrics used. While Samsung claimed the top spot for refrigerators in the JD Power survey, an equivalent ACSI study found that Whirlpool refrigerators ranked highest for customer satisfaction in 2025.