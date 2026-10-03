Asuka addresses WWE status after absence and speculation

Former WWE Women’s Champion Asuka has addressed uncertainty regarding her status with the company, using social media to clarify that she has neither left nor quit World Wrestling Entertainment following her absence after WWE Backlash.

Addressing Rumors and Social Media Clarification

According to Fightful, speculation regarding Asuka’s future with the promotion began following her match against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash and a subsequent appearance on the Monday Night Raw episode immediately after the pay-per-view. During that broadcast, she delivered what appeared to be an emotional farewell before stating publicly that she needed to step away to handle a personal matter.

Addressing a fan on social media who inquired if she was simply taking a break, Asuka wrote in Japanese, translated as confirming she has not left or quit the organization.

Event / Milestone Details Status Last Televised Match WWE Backlash vs. IYO SKY Completed Final Appearance Raw following Backlash Indicated personal leave Current Status Addressed via social media on October 3, 2026 Employed, taking a break

Timeline of the Absence

The sequence of events began with the high-profile encounter at Backlash, which initially positioned Asuka and IYO SKY at the center of the division’s narrative arc. The tone of her address on the following episode of Raw generated widespread discussion across wrestling media regarding her immediate competitive future.

With her recent clarification, the timeline shifts from speculation of a departure to an acknowledged personal leave of absence. No official return date has been announced by WWE or the competitor.

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