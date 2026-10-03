Women’s El Clásico Postponed Two Hours Due to Weather Alert

The women’s El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou has been officially postponed by two hours to 19:00 on Sunday, October 4, 2026, due to severe weather alerts and heavy rainfall across Barcelona.

Weather Alarms Trigger Kickoff Delay at Spotify Camp Nou

The match was originally scheduled for 17:00 on Sunday, but safety concerns prompted a swift adjustment. As as.com reported, a red weather alert was decreed across Barcelona for Saturday and Sunday morning. Protección Civil maintained this alert until 14:00 on Sunday, putting the sixth-round Liga F Moeve fixture under intense scrutiny.

Heavy rainfall threatened the Catalan coastline, creating severe flood risks. While the alert is scheduled to lift three hours before the original kickoff time, access routes for the more than 40,000 ticket holders would have faced extreme disruption. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for the match that will pit Barça against Real Madrid. The torrential weather has already forced the cancellation of all outdoor activities across various zones in Catalonia, according to lavanguardia.com reporting.

fcbarcelona.com confirmed that the club formally requested the two-hour delay from Liga F Moeve to create a wider buffer between the expiration of the weather warning and the start of the game. All participating parties mutually agreed to the new 19:00 slot to prioritize fan safety and logistical stability.

Stadium Operations and Travel Adjustments for Fans

Moving the start time to 19:00 allows municipal transit systems and private vehicles more breathing room as the red weather warning expires. Over 40,000 supporters have secured tickets for the fixture managed by Pere Romeu’s squad.

Club officials emphasized that safety protocols remain active regarding stadium entry. Spectators may bring small, folding umbrellas into the Spotify Camp Nou. However, long and rigid umbrellas are strictly prohibited under current venue security regulations. La confirmación del nuevo horario se hace con la máxima antelación para facilitar que los socios y aficionados puedan planificar con más tiempo y comodidad los desplazamientos y la asistencia al partido, explained Barça through a new statement reminding all attendees that they can enter the Camp Nou con paraguas pequeños y plegables. Los paraguas largos y rígidos no están permitidos de acuerdo a la normativa de seguridad vigente, the club added.

Contingency Planning Amid Unpredictable Meteorological Forecasts

Both clubs and the league governing body remain vigilant. Barça, Real Madrid, and Liga F will closely monitor the evolution of the weather situation in case any changes occur. If the Generalitat extends the severe weather warning beyond Sunday at 14:00, the fixture faces potential suspension. Organizers deployed the updated schedule with maximal advance notice to help members and supporters adjust their travel arrangements safely.

Photo: lavanguardia.com

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