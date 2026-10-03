EU rebukes Libya as 30 executed in Benghazi and Derna

Between late August and early September, local human rights monitors and international observers reported that at least 30 people were executed in the eastern cities of Benghazi and Derna, marking a return to capital punishment in Russia-backed Libya and triggering an immediate diplomatic rebuke from the European Union.

Execution Wave Shatters Longstanding Judicial Freeze

This abrupt surge in capital punishment marks the official breakdown of a de facto moratorium on the death penalty that had been observed since 2010. Many of the individuals put to death had been sentenced through military court tribunals, highlighting a marked increase in judicial severity across the region. Legal experts and international monitoring teams noted that many of these capital trials lacked transparency, impartial oversight, and fair process guarantees for the accused.

Following the killings, the European Union delivered a strong diplomatic reprimand demanding that local administrators immediately suspend all upcoming executions and freeze any further death sentences. Reaffirming the bloc’s complete opposition to capital punishment, the European Union published a statement noting that the death penalty is “cruel, inhuman and irreversible” and emphasized that state execution is “incompatible with human dignity.” Furthermore, the organization called on regional leaders in Libya to collaborate closely with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to evaluate capital court cases and align local judicial practices with international legal standards.

U.S. Maintains Severe Travel Restrictions Amid Escalating Risks

Few weeks ago, the U.S. Department of State reissued its highest security warning concerning travel to Libya.

Categorized under a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory, the directive strongly advises U.S. nationals against traveling to Libya under any circumstances because of ongoing armed conflict, civil disturbance, and widespread lawlessness. The American authorities additionally noted that since there is no functioning U.S. embassy operating within Libya, the ability to deliver emergency consular support or help travelers evacuate is severely restricted.

Entity / Organization Action / Policy Stance Operational Impact Eastern Libyan Authorities Resumed executions via military tribunals (30+ reported in Benghazi and Derna) Collapse of the 2010 unofficial death penalty freeze European Union Issued diplomatic rebuke and demanded immediate halt to capital punishment Urged cooperation with UNSMIL to reform judicial proceedings U.S. Department of State Maintains a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Libya No active embassy presence; capacity to provide emergency consular aid or evacuation assistance remains strictly limited

The resumption of state-sanctioned executions in eastern territories underscores the fragility of regional stability. As international bodies call for immediate halts to capital trials, the enforcement of Level 4 travel restrictions highlights the persistent hazards facing anyone navigating the region’s fractured legal and security architecture.