Future Front Marks Ten-Year Anniversary With Austin Studio Tour Show

Future Front will host a special group exhibition as part of the Austin Studio Tour on November 14, 15, 21, and 22, marking the grassroots cultural organization’s ten-year anniversary. Curated by Taylor Danielle Davis, the site-specific showcase features multidisciplinary works from current programs and organizational archives, featuring artists who have participated in Future Front’s Artist Residency.

Ten Years of Grassroots Artistry in East Austin

Homegrown in Austin, Future Front operates as a 501c3 arts and culture nonprofit centering women and LGBTQ+ creatives. For its ten-year milestone, the organization is looking back at its grassroots origins while highlighting contemporary talent. Curated by Taylor Danielle Davis, the exhibition brings together works from the nonprofit’s archives alongside pieces generated through its present-day programs.

Every artist featured in the anniversary showcase has previously participated in Future Front’s Artist Residency, a program annually curated through an open call for Austin-based creators. The multidisciplinary exhibition reflects a decade of community-led arts programming in the Texas capital.

Participating Artists and Archive Highlights

The site-specific group show features a diverse roster of local talent spanning multiple artistic mediums. The lineup includes Iris Kwon presenting Child Appetite, Laree Evelyn showcasing HARD SHAPES, alongside works by Liz Moskowitz, Darcie Book, Catie Lewis, Natalia Rocafuerte, Karen Navarro, Nashelle Williams, Elizabeth Hudson, and Natalie Kreidler.

Visitors can explore these works at Future Front’s Community Studio, situated at 1900 E. 12th Street. The venue is located within East Austin’s historic African-American Cultural Heritage District, placing the anniversary exhibition amid a dense network of creative spaces, local businesses, and cultural institutions such as Six Square, the What Once Was Heritage Center at Rosewood Courts, and Austin’s first HBCU and higher learning institution Huston-Tillotson University.

Visitor Information and Neighborhood Surroundings

The exhibition is free and open to the general public across four designated dates: November 14, 15, 21, and 22, from noon to 6 PM daily. Organizers note that capacity is limited to reduce crowding, with events held in primarily outdoor and open-air spaces or supported by well-maintained ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Detail Information Dates November 14, 15, 21, and 22 Hours Noon to 6 PM Location Future Front Community Studio, 1900 E. 12th Street Admission Free and open to the public Curator Taylor Danielle Davis

For transportation and accessibility, the venue is directly accessible via local bus lines. A large paid parking lot sits across the street, complemented by free street parking in surrounding neighborhoods. Event organizers encourage carpooling where possible.

To accommodate diverse attendees, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters can be provided upon request. Spanish translation requests and general inquiries can be directed to the organization via email at [email protected].

Surrounding East 12th Street Businesses

Visitors attending the studio tour stop can explore numerous nearby establishments along East 12th Street and adjacent corridors, including:

Photo: eventbrite.com

Trona (bar, 1812 E 12th)

Little Nishi in King Bee (sushi, 1906 E 12th)

Nixta Taqueria (restaurant, 2512 E 12th)

Comadre Panaderia (bakery, 1204 Cedar Ave)

Keep Looking Shop (bookshop, 1614 E 12th)

community garden (café bar, 1401 Cedar Ave)

The Plant Society (plant shop, 1912 E 12th)

Lynny’s (café bar, 1914 E 12th)

The Little Gay Shop (boutique, 1902 E 12th)

Sam’s BBQ (restaurant, 2000 E 12th)

Austin Daiquiri Factory (bar, 2000 E 12th)

El Tigre Coffee Shop (coffee bar, 1614 E. 12th)

Community safety guidelines require all staff, volunteers, and guests to practice mutual respect and adhere to Future Front’s code of conduct. The venue enforces strict policies regarding tobacco and electronic smoking devices, prohibiting their use within 15 ft of entrances, exits, operational windows, or ventilation system intake vents, alongside a strict ban on all concealed or open weapons and firearms on the property.