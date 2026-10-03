Utica Firefighter Ryan Shannon faces charges after New Hartford incident

A domestic dispute on Compton Road led to a fight and the subsequent arrest of a local firefighter on various charges. New Hartford Police reported that officers responded to the residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, where a woman inside the home stated she woke up to find an intruder standing in her bedroom.

According to investigators, a physical altercation broke out between the intruder and a man who was also inside the residence. The intruder fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Officers investigating the initial incident located another man nearby who had accompanied the intruder to the property, and they detained him as part of the ongoing inquiry. The male occupant of the home sustained minor injuries during the fight.

Following the initial response, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan Shannon, 29, of Whitesboro. He faces charges of burglary, criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of harassment.

The Arrest in Whitesboro and Interagency Fugitive Task Force Involvement

Law enforcement tracked Shannon to Whitesboro with assistance from the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. The specialized unit comprises personnel from the New Hartford Police Department, the Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County Probation Department, the New York State Police, and New York State Parole.

Following his apprehension, Shannon was transported to the New Hartford Police Department for processing. He was subsequently transferred to the Oneida County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.

Authorities later confirmed employment details connecting the suspect to local municipal services. On Saturday morning, it was learned that Shannon is employed as a member of the Utica Fire Department. Utica Fire Chief Scot Ingersoll issued a statement addressing the department’s awareness of the situation.

“The Utica Fire Department is aware of the criminal charges involving a member of the Department,” Ingersoll said. “The employee had previously been placed on administrative leave without pay in connection with an ongoing personnel matter and remains off duty. The allegations contained in the criminal case are serious. However, the criminal matter is now before the courts, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the evidence or the merits of the pending charges.”

Court Proceedings and Ongoing Legal Review

Chief Ingersoll also addressed the broader implications of the arrest for the municipal agency, emphasizing that the charges do not reflect the standards of the department’s personnel. “The alleged behavior is not reflective of our firefighters,” Ingersoll stated.

With Shannon held at the Oneida County Jail, the case now moves forward through the local judicial system. The legal proceedings will determine how the pending charges are handled in court, while the municipal department awaits further developments from the ongoing judicial process.