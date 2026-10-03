Chef Leah Di Bernardo Discusses Italian Roots and Sustainability at Terra Madre

Leah Di Bernardo, founder and chef of the farm-to-table California restaurant EAT, arrived in Turin as part of the regional delegation for Terra Madre 2026. Located in Temecula, California, her establishment combines a specialized food market, an event space, and sustainability training focused on local organic products.

Conviviality and Community at Terra Madre 2026

Reflecting on her return to the international food gathering in Turin, Di Bernardo noted that her relationship with the event has always been rooted in affection. She attended the first and second editions alongside her daughter Gigi, who was nine years old at the time.

“La mia esperienza con Terra Madre, e in particolare con Terra Madre qui a Torino, è sempre stata d’amore,” Di Bernardo said. “Credo di essere stato alla prima e alla seconda edizione con mia figlia Gigi, che allora aveva nove anni.”

She emphasized that this year’s iteration stood out for its profound sense of genuine human connection. Attendees gathered together like a communal celebration, driven by a mutual desire to converse and share stories about their respective hometowns and regions.

Rooted Connections to Italian Cuisine

Addressing her perspective on the Italian culinary community, Di Bernardo shared details of her heritage. Her grandmother hailed from Palermo, Italy, while her father came from German roots. Though she noted she does not speak Italian fluently, she views Italian food entirely through the lens of her personal background, heart, and affection.

Di Bernardo described American cuisine—aside from Native American traditions—as inherently borrow-heavy, drawing from diverse cultures. She expressed enthusiasm for integrating Italian culinary traditions into her own kitchen, declaring Italian food to be the best.

A Childhood Playground and Culinary Evolution

Growing up surrounded by Italian-American women, including family members named Giovanna and Rosalia, shaped Di Bernardo’s early sensory education as the youngest child in her family. Listening, smelling, and watching fueled an early desire to cook.

As an adult, she expanded her culinary knowledge by traveling and cooking across Europe, working kitchens in Gstaad, La Louvière in Belgium, and Italy. These international experiences reinforced her view that the wider world serves as a natural culinary training ground.

Sustainable Kitchen Practices and Waste Reduction

When discussing her favorite culinary components, Di Bernardo pointed to sumac alongside a newer focus on minimizing food waste through coffee reuse. Rather than discarding leftover grounds, she grinds and breaks down excess coffee to use as a rub for dishes like chicken.

Photo: unionesarda.it

As she summarized to interviewers Cristina Giuliano and editor Carla Brandolini in footage filmed by askanews, her preferred ingredient is whatever surplus people otherwise intend to throw away.